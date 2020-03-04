When you’re considering studying a Masters in Engineering degree, there are many different aspects that you should consider, such as how much it will cost to travel, how you’ll keep your job while you study, or how hard admission will be. If these aspects are causing you stress and worry, or even turning you away from the idea of a Master’s degree, you may be interested in studying online. There are so many benefits to studying for your Masters in Engineering online that aren’t included in studying at a university, that you’ll wonder why you never considered this before.

Save Time and Money on Travel

If you apply to physically study at a college, you need to consider three very important things:

How you are going to travel there

How long it will take to travel

How financially damaging this can be – especially if you’re taking public transport.

It has been estimated that the average college student in the US will spend up to $1,800 on transport, with some even planning to spend $1,000 per year – meaning that a four-year university course, like a Masters in Engineering, will set you back $4,000 on top of all of your tuition fees. That is, of course, unless you study online. The time that you would have spent traveling can be spent studying, meaning that you can get more out of your degree. By studying online, you don’t have to move from the comfort of your own home – you don’t have to travel to classes on various campuses, saving you both time and money.

You Don’t Have to Move Away from Friends and Family

One of the worst things about going to college is that you have to leave your friends, and family behind, meaning that you can quickly become very homesick, with around 69% of first-year college students experiencing homesickness. If you choose to study online, however, you don’t have to sacrifice anything apart from time to spend studying. Studying a degree online means that you can do your work from the comfort of your own home, or if you find it easier to work in a college setting, you can go to a local library only a few blocks away, limiting travel time and costing nothing.

Study online to spend all the time you need to with your family and friends, and never miss a birthday or Christmas again.

Keep Your Job While Studying

It’s no surprise that studying at college can be ridiculously expensive, with most students fighting to get part-time jobs while they work. One of the worst parts of going to college, however, is giving up a job that you already have and love, and that’s where the true benefit of online studying begins. Not everyone can afford to give up a part-time job, as many of us have children, siblings or even parents that we are caring for to financially support, so being able to maintain a career while studying is a huge benefit to online studying.

It’s Less Expensive Than Traditional Studying

According to CNBC:

“When they graduate, the average student loan borrower has $37,172 in student loans, a $20,000 increase from 13 years ago. With that money, borrowers could put a down payment on a home, purchase a new car or bootstrap their own business.”

This is a crazy amount of money to have to pour into a degree – but this doesn’t apply to online studying. Studying for your Masters in Engineering online is much cheaper than going to a traditional college, as there is no large campus that needs upkeep, and consequently less staff to pay. Therefore, the fees for online studying are far less than traditional colleges and much more affordable. So, don’t put yourself in $32,172 of debt by the time you’re 24, as this will be extremely difficult to pay back, especially if you have others who rely on your income and care. Get your degree for much cheaper by studying online.

If you think that online studying may be the right option for you due to financial reasons, click here to check out an online Master’s degree in engineering program and start learning without breaking your bank.

Admission to Online Courses is Often Easier

Most people who go to college aren’t going purely to study; they want the whole college experience, which includes:

Sororities and Fraternities

Hardcore partying

A sense of community

The inclusion of these activities in people’s motivation to apply for college means that there is a huge influx of applications based on these activities alone. Therefore, the fact that there is none of this involved with an online degree means that there will be far fewer applications, and consequently a much better chance of getting accepted. If you’re purely focused on receiving a degree and don’t care for the other parts of college life, studying online is a great option for you.

You Can Be as Flexible as You Need

The beauty of online degrees comes in the form of flexibility. With an online degree, you may sometimes have scheduled classes, but for the most part, it is completely flexible and can be worked around your schedule. Therefore, if you have a part-time job where your hours are often random and unpredictable, this kind of degree would work perfectly for you as you rarely have to commit to doing studying at certain times like you would at a traditional college.

You Will Improve Your Job Prospects

The most important reason why you should consider studying your Masters in Engineering online is that it will greatly improve your job prospects. Just like studying at a traditional college, completing an online degree gives you all the same qualifications and demonstrates to future employers that you are committed, hard-working and will stop at nothing to get your desired results. An online degree is just as valuable as a traditional one, so don’t think that employers will look down on you for obtaining it this way.

Online degrees are a wonderful way for people who simply don’t have the time or money to commit to traveling or moving to a campus that is miles away from their home. Receive the same education with better perks with a Masters in Engineering obtained through online study.