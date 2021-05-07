By Charles Towne

There is one thing that is worse than being stung by a bald faced hornet, and that is being stung by five or six bald faced hornets at the same time. That sweet, exquisite experience is not something that you are apt to forget any time real soon, if ever!

Usually bald faced hornets considerately build their paper nests high in the uppermost reaches of the trees, well out of the reach of small boys.

The hornet’s nest in question had been built, by some miscalculation on the hornet’s part, within easy reach of an eight or nine year old boy with a stick, and I, being somewhat dumber than a stump and sensing that the hornets were in dire need of attention, hauled off and smacked the nest with my stick.

I can attest to the fact that hornets resent having their nests struck with sticks, because this stick-striking ploy resulted in a most interesting phenomenon called ‘excruciating pain’, lots of excruciating pain.

Needless to say, I retreated with great haste, vacating the hornet’s territory, and in full cry I ran home to mama, while the hornets went back to their nest to rethink their choice of construction sites.

As usual, mama knew exactly what to do and smeared mud on the stings, bringing almost immediate relief.

Thank God for mamas and mud.

Now, as a writer in my eightieth-plus year, I am still hitting hornet’s nests with sticks and more often than not, I get stung.

The metaphorical hornet’s nests I speak of are the editors that I hopefully send my manuscripts to, and the stings are the rejection slips – those nasty little stinging scraps of paper they send back. I must say, some of them have been painful.

A most treasured handwritten rejection slip I received very early in my writing career reads, “Dear Sir, please don’t waste our time. Sincerely, The Editors.” Well, they did say, please.

Another one of those early collectables indicates a twisted sense of humor and reads “Dear Sir, rejecting a manuscript often pains me, but in your case it is a delight. Sincerely, The Editors.”

Then there are the more traditional rejection stings such as, “Thank you for your submission. We read it with interest. Unfortunately, it does not meet our editorial needs at this time. We wish you the best in placing your material elsewhere.”

And another handwritten note, “We do not have room for your manuscript at this time, but thanks for your interest in our publication.”

Or how about this note which left me hanging, “We will be sending a reply as soon as the editors have reviewed it.” The editors must have never reviewed it because I never heard from them again.

Another classic reads, “It does not meet our editorial needs at this time.” Or how about, “We were unable to develop it for publication at this time.” And, “We appreciate the opportunity to consider your fine work.” Then there was, “Thank you for your submission. The editorial staff found it thoughtful and interesting… unfortunately it doesn’t meet our editorial needs at this time.”

As time passed, they started getting better. “Thank you for letting us read your work. We will not be publishing it, but we enjoyed it and would like to see more.” That one might sting a little, but they did apply some mud to take away the pain when they asked to see more.

Another one, handwritten on their letterhead reads, “Thank you for sending us, “Trapped!” I enjoyed reading it. It gave me the willies! Unfortunately it doesn’t fit our editorial needs at this time. Thanks for thinking of us.” The fact that the editor claimed to have enjoyed it told me that I was on the right track.

Or, “Unfortunately, we already have something like it in the works.”

And this one encouraged me to keep writing, “Style and treatment excellent, but wrong subject for us.”

What a joy it was when I started receiving simple little contracts, along with notes such as, “We agree to pay $250.00 for the above mentioned article. We sincerely appreciate your interest in… and hope you will be pleased in our presentation of your work.”

Saul Bellow so wisely said, “I discovered that rejections are not altogether a bad thing. They teach a writer to rely on his own judgment and to say in his heart of hearts, ‘to h–l with you.'”

Now when I receive a rejection slip, I smile and keep on writing because I know I’m just that much closer to another acceptance.

AN OUTDOORSMAN’S PRAYER

Dear God, thank you so very much for encouraging me and teaching me to persist in what I know to be right. I have learned that life is full of rejection slips, those unpleasant times when things don’t turn out as planned or hoped for. Help me to stay determined in my course when I know that what I am doing is right. Thank you so very much for giving me hope and faith in your goodness and in your love, and for never rejecting me. In Jesus’ blessed name I ask it, Amen