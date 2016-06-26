Honor Mrs. Mott with a Brick

Posted Sunday, June 26, 2016 7:17 am

E.H. Mott Learning Center Named for Wolf Lake Teacher

The learning center is being dedicated in memory of Eudeen Hamer-Mott. Mrs. Mott worked in the Orange County Public Schools for 20 years and retired in 2010 while serving at Wolf Lake Elementary School in Apopka. Mrs. Mott passed away from health complications on August 8, 2014.

Eugene Hamer Mott

Apopkans have an opportunity to remember Mrs. Mott and make a lasting tribute to family and friends through the brick fundraising campaign sponsored by the E. H. Mott Learning Center. The Center's “Paving a New Way” fundraiser allows individuals to purchase laser engraved bricks for installation on the grounds of one of Orlando’s most prestigious historical sites.

Brick's purchased in Mrs. Mott's memory will help fund start-up operations, assist with needed repairs and will help to purchase initial school supplies for the 2016-2017 school year. Brick donations are tax deductible.

Each 4X8 brick can be engraved with up to three lines, 20 characters (including punctuation and spaces) per line. Each 8X8 brick can be engraved with up to six lines, 20 characters (including punctuation and spaces) per line. Bricks can be purchased by individuals for $75 (4X8) or $200 (8X8); groups for $100 (4X8) or $250 (8X8); or by corporations for $150 (4X8) or $500 (8X8). You can purchase just one paver or several. Engravings can be purchased in your name or the name of a friend or family member; in celebration of a birth, graduation, wedding or anniversary; in honor of a soldier or veteran; or in memory of someone you love.

Bricks may be purchased through E. H. Mott Learning Center, 631 Sun Bluff Lane, Apopka, FL 32712 or online here.

For more information or to request an order form, please send an email to classylinks2012@gmail.com or call Carmen Hamer, 443-694-1158. Tax deductible donations of any amount can be made here.