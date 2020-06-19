From the Orange County Newsroom

Free PPE for small businesses

On Wednesday June 24, Thursday June 25, and Friday June 26, 2020, Orange County Government will offer the opportunity for qualified small businesses to pick up a packet of free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

This PPE kit will include 200 disposable facemasks, 15 cloth masks and 20 bottles of hand sanitizer. This initiative aims to serve 10,000 Orange County small businesses with 2 million masks and 500,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Online appointments are required to schedule a pickup. Please visit www.ocfl.net/PPE, and click on the small business registration link. You can then select the preferred pick up location and time.

Appointments are available on all three dates, at all three locations listed below, but you must register for an appointment before you go.

DATES: Wednesday – June 24 | Thursday – June 25 | Friday – June 26

LOCATION 1: South Orange Youth Sports Complex – 11800 S Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32824

LOCATION 2: West Orange Park – 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

LOCATION 3: Downey Park – 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

For more information about the Community PPE Initiative visit www.ocfl.net/PPE.

Orange CARES funding

Orange County’s team has streamlined the Orange CARES for Residents Program application process to require fewer documents. In addition, residents who have approved applications will receive direct payment.

The next application opening will open Monday, June 22 at 8 a.m. and it will accept 20,000 applications. Residents who applied for the grant on June 8 & 9, 2020 will receive email updates by Friday, June 19 regarding their status.

Visit www.ocfl.net/OrangeCARES for more information.