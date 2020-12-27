Faith & Inspiration

By Charles Towne

I can remember waaayyyy back when we used “B.C.” for measuring time. For those not in the know, B.C. stands for Before Children.

I can also remember when my new bride and I first set up housekeeping. At that time, we were still in our ‘mental diapers’ – without the good sense the good Lord gave a goofy gopher.

We shared everything! I mean, we were in love! Yeah, we shared the toothbrush, germs, the bathroom, showers (that was fun!), naps, naps, NAPS, and chewing gum… and if I remember right, we took the naps right after we took our showers.

And then, quite suddenly, our offspring began appearing, and boy, did they appear. (I think it might of had something to do with all those naps.) Intimacy was sadly a thing of the past – the far distant past! – or so it seemed.

There we would be, in the throes of passion, and the bedroom door would burst open with a rampaging hoard of yowling, screaming, parent-devouring, manic offspring dashing into the bedroom and piling onto the bed. Suddenly, all thoughts of that ‘intimate interlude’ would vanish into the ether.

Kids sure are cute, aren’t they?

We had four little nose pickers about as fast as it takes to tell the torrid tale.

It was about the time that our third little bed-wetter made his appearance that we finally figured out what was causing this invasion of rug rats! So, being clever, naturally, we stopped drinking the water.

And I bet you were thinking that I was iggorant!

However, somehow, our conclusion was somewhat erroneous, because a fourth little tadpole swam up that narrow canal and evolved into our youngest son, Russell. (Okay, I guess we were dumber than stumps.)

There was that time… and I remember it well… it was on a quiet Sunday morning and we had decided to sleep in. Everything was quiet and peaceful. Too quiet and peaceful. Chuck Jr., about two years old at the time, crept into our bed. And, what the heck?! His jammies were wet! Soaking wet, in fact.

“Chuck, why are you all wet?”

His answer puzzled me at first, and then I was wide awake.

“Well daddy, I is wet ‘cause the fishies was dirty so I gave ’em a baff!”

I hit the floor running… but I was too late.

We had a large freshwater aquarium in the living room. Chuck had efficiently captured each of the “fishies” with the aquarium net and transferred them to the kitchen sink, where he proceeded to use a scouring brush, hot water and lots, and lots, and lots of dish soap to give each of them a “baff.”

Sad to say, the fishies were somewhat worse off for this treatment – (I think they might have drowned?!) – but, they were definitely clean!

As the old saying goes, “The road to a very hot place is paved with good intentions!” In my son’s defense, I am sure his intentions were good.

Papa God, thank you for your great wisdom and infinite mercy, and for taking our intentions into consideration! Thank you, too, for the opportunities to learn, and your infinite patience. Praise you God, for always being there to save us – in one way or another – from the dire results of our little ‘faux pas’. Sometimes the ‘saving’ happens when looking back, and finally being able to laugh! Thank you for the New Year ahead and all the opportunities for new memories. We love you Papa God, and feel so blessed in your love for us. In Jesus’ wonderful name, Amen