In the United States, consumers of natural gas save an average of more than $800 on energy bills annually, as compared to those who use electricity solely.

From Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

With the holiday season in full swing, every family is busy trying to make it “the most wonderful time of the year” for their loved ones. However, the very activities that make the season so special – buying presents, decorating the home, giving to others – often come at a high price.

With natural gas, bringing warm holiday cheer into your home doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Lake Apopka Natural Gas District’s (LANGD) entire team welcomes you to take advantage of all the season has to offer, like warmer temperatures for entertaining, plenty of hot water for your guests and delicious home-baked cookies and meals your loved ones will remember through the years.

Making the switch to natural gas comes with several benefits, including local control and excellent customer service, but perhaps the most important is the level of savings natural gas consumers experience. In the United States, consumers of natural gas save an average of more than $800 on energy bills annually, as compared to those who use electricity solely.

Keep in mind that in 2019, the average American spent $882.45 on Christmas gifts, food, decorations, travel and other miscellaneous festivity-related expenses. So, with the savings from switching to natural gas, you can legitimately cover almost all your holiday needs without taking a major hit to your wallet.

Natural gas is not only a cost-friendly solution that allows you the opportunity to give more and do more during the holidays, but it also is an environmentally friendly energy solution. Fueling your home or business through the direct use of natural gas reduces your carbon footprint by retaining more useable energy throughout the fuel cycle. From wellhead to burner tip, natural gas retains 90% of its usable energy along its direct-use journey to fueling homes and businesses.

Although the holidays may look a bit different this year, you can still start a new cost-friendly and environmentally safe tradition by making the switch to natural gas. During this season and beyond, LANGD is committed to providing reliable natural gas service to every home and business it serves and allowing families to save more and worry less during the moments that matter most.

Are you ready to spread holiday cheer throughout your home with natural gas? Install a new natural gas range or dryer in your home through December 31, 2020, and you could qualify for an account credit of $125; or, have LANGD connect your new natural gas range or dryer at no charge. To learn more, call the LANGD marketing team at (407) 656-2734 x307, email marketing@langd.org or visit www.langd.org.