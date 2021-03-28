By Charles Towne

Life – or that ambiguous stuff of which life is made (and you know what I am speaking of, for it is called living) – should be just a smidgeon extravagant.

Life should pay you back a little – or perhaps a lot, if you get my drift – in coin smelted in the hellishly hot furnace of adversity, and only obtained by grabbing it, and ravenously tearing out chunks by the mouthful until your appetite is sated – which I pray it never will be, for on that day, when you have had enough, you start to die.

When was the last time you did something really exciting?

Or perhaps even crazy?

(And finding the missing piece of that 5000 piece jigsaw puzzle you have been working on for the last year doesn’t count, nor does watching an exciting shoot-em-up on the “boob-toob”.)

Entering a cage filled with hungry lions and tigers certainly would qualify as “exciting”, but that is just a tad beyond the realm of possibility for most folks, so we will exclude that one.

But really – when was the last time you did something outlandish – like swam with the sharks, or snow skied on the more challenging slopes, or did something on your bucket list?

Oh sorry, you don’t have a bucket list, do you?

And if you don’t have a bucket list…

Isn’t it time you made one?

There was a time when life presented challenges. Wild animals prowled the country side, and the rule of law was not as prevalent as it is today. Now the biggest challenge you might face is walking to the corner store to get a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk; which I have to admit, in some neighborhoods might be dangerous. Why, I heard of a fellow that was laid up for a week recently when he got a paper cut at his office!

Let’s face it, for most folks life is sort of mundane, boring if you will, unless you hurt yourself playing Mar Jong.

My question is this: What are you doing with your life? Are you just existing?

Barnacles just exist!

But to a barnacle, just existing might be pretty exciting; but then again, you aren’t a barnacle, are you?

Some of us are just teetering on the edge of eternity, waiting.

But…waiting for what?

Papa God, you are my exciting, forever friend! Please help me to know you in that light. Please walk with me and challenge me so that my life will be such that you can use me to your glory in all things and in all ways. Father, guide me up the steep mountains and into the deep valleys. And when I fall, help me up. In times of danger, protect me, and let my life bring you glory in all ways. In Jesus’ beautiful name I ask it, Amen