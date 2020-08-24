Many young athletes dream of a long and successful career playing sports. Sporting stars are some of the highest-paid professionals in the world and have the opportunity to earn a decent living doing something they’re passionate about.

Becoming a professional athlete also allows you to act as a role model for younger generations and build a reputable name for yourself in the sporting industry. That being said, becoming a successful athlete requires years of hard work, dedication, and training. Only a small percentage of athletes make it to a professional level and earn a full-time income playing sports. However, you shouldn’t let the fear of failure put you off pursuing your sporting dreams.

Here are three sporting legends and details on how they found success:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most well-known superstars in professional football (American “soccer”). His net worth is estimated to be around $460,000,000 and he earns over $20,000,000 per year. Becoming a professional football star is not easy and Ronaldo dedicated years to his training before finding success. He started his sporting career playing for local football youth clubs in his home town in Portugal. A successful season at Sporting Lisbon brought Ronaldo to the attention of some of Europe’s biggest football clubs. Ronaldo signed with Manchester United in 2003 and his highly successful football career flourished from there.

Conor McGregor

The richest sports league ranking table on Cash Lady states that Conor McGregor is currently the wealthiest sports professional, earning over $400,000 for every minute that he competes.

McGregor was born in Ireland and made a name for himself in the sporting industry doing martial arts and professional boxing. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion and is considered the biggest name in UFC. McGregor comes from a working-class background and previously worked as a plumber before finding stardom in the boxing world.

McGregor dedicated himself to his future sporting goals and always pursued his passion for boxing. According to Business Insider, he would attend fighting sessions in the gym daily even after 12-hour shifts. Conor got his big break when he fought Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in 2017. This was known as “The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History.”

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is known all over the world for his success in Formula One (F1) Racing. Hamilton was born in the UK and quickly climbed up the professional racing ladder after being signed by the McLaren young driver program aged just 13. At the age of just 15, he became the youngest-ever driver to be ranked number one in professional racing. Hamilton is now considered to be one of the most successful drivers in F1 history and boasts six World Championship titles in the sport.

Summary

Playing professional sports can offer a highly-paid and satisfying career. However, you must have the necessary skills and drive to achieve long-term success. Becoming a professional athlete is extremely demanding and you must dedicate yourself to achieving your goals.