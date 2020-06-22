The CDC recommends that all individuals ages 13–64 years old be tested for HIV at least once during their lifetime, and persons at increased risk for HIV infection be tested at least annually

From the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

In honor of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County partners with local organizations to offer Free HIV testing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will include both walk-in HIV testing and Home HIV test kits June 22 through June 27, 2020.

We observe National HIV Testing Day each year on June 27 to raise awareness about the importance of HIV testing and early diagnosis of HIV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all individuals 13–64 years old be tested for HIV at least once during their lifetime, and persons at increased risk for HIV infection be tested at least annually.

Florida remains a national leader in HIV testing, with over 1,400 registered HIV test sites (including each county health department and community-based organizations) which provide high-quality, confidential testing services at low or no cost. Testing is also available through doctor’s offices and other health care facilities.

With early diagnosis, individuals can begin appropriate treatment and care resulting in better health outcomes. Studies have shown that providing antiretroviral therapy as early as possible after diagnosis improves a patient’s health, reduces transmission, and can eventually lead to undetectable HIV viral loads.

Free and confidential HIV testing will be offered at the following locations between June 22 and June 27, 2020:

Apopka Location : CMWP & Orlando SOS Ch. (P&W Market Store), 1209 Claracona Rd. Apopka 32703 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Fri: 10am – 3pm

Additional Locations :

Miracle of Love, Inc., 741 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando 32804 – (Walk-In Testing) M-F 9am – 12pm and 1pm – 4pm

Miracle of Love, Inc., 711 Seminole Ave., Orlando 32804 – (Appointments call: 407-532-0070 #103) M-S 12pm – 7pm

26 Health, 801 N. Magnolia Ave. #402, Orlando 32803 – (Appointments call: 321-800-2922) M-F 8:30am – 4pm – (Home test Kits) visit: https://heymistr.com/26health/

The LGBT+ Center Orlando, 946 N. Mills Ave., Orlando 32803 (407-228-8272) – (Walk-In & Home Test Kits) M-F 9am – 5pm; Sat 9am – 3pm

FL Department of Health in Orange County, 832 W. Central Blvd. Orlando 32805 – (Walk-In Testing) M-F 7:30am-4:30pm

Hope and Help, 4122 Metric Drive #800, Winter Park 32792 (407-645-2577) – (Home Test Kits) Fri: 11am – 7pm; Sat: 11am – 7pm

Aspire Overlay Team – Sanford, 919 E. 2nd St., Sanford 32771 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Thur: 9am – 12pm

Aspire Overlay Team – Orlando, 100 Columbia St., Orlando 32806 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Thur: 9am – 12pm

Crew Health, 720 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando 32805 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Fri: 10am – 3pm

CMWP & Orlando SOS Ch. (P&W Market Store), 1209 Claracona Rd. Apopka 32703 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Fri: 10am – 3pm

Unconditional Love, 1495 N. Harbor City Blvd. #B, Melbourne 32935 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Fri: 10am – 3pm; Sat: 9am – 2pm

Positive Assistance & Comprehensive Healthcare, 2103 Americana Blvd. Orlando 32839 – (Walk-In Testing) Fri: 10am – 3pm

Bros. & Convo Initiative, Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 1000 Bethune Dr. Orlando 32805 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Sat 10am – 12pm

Bros. & Convo Initiative, Goldsboro Historical Museum Art Square, 1211 Historic Goldsboro Blvd., Sanford 32771 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Sat: 2pm– 4pm

Community Care Resources, 675 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs 32711 – (Home Test Kits) pick up: Fri: 10am – 3pm (407-401-7457)

HIV-negative individuals are encouraged to reduce the chance of contracting HIV by using prevention strategies. As part of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County’s (DOH-Orange) strategic efforts to eliminate HIV in Florida, the Department offers Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) medication. For information on the program, clinic hours, and what to expect during your first visit, please call the DOH-Orange STD clinic at 407-723-4170.

PrEP is a once-daily pill that can reduce the chance of acquiring HIV in HIV-negative individuals. PrEP should be used in conjunction with other prevention methods like condoms to reduce the chance of infection. According to the CDC, taking PrEP daily reduces the chance of getting HIV by more than 90 percent. Find a PrEP provider near you with the department’s PrEP Providers List.

You can locate HIV counseling, testing and referral sites by visiting www.KnowYourHIVStatus.com or texting ‘FLHIV’ to 898211. For more information, call the Florida HIV/AIDS Hotline at 1-800-FLA-AIDS or 1-800-352-2437; En Español, 1-800-545-SIDA; In Creole, 1-800-AIDS-101.

The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.