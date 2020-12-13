Opinion | Faith & Inspiration

By Charles Towne

It has been several years since I went camping in Florida’s Ocala Forest one dark night, and pitched my tent on top of a fire ant’s nest. Fire ants are such endearing little critters.

I must say that it was with great motivation and enthusiasm that I fought my way out of my sleeping bag to do a wild dance, slapping at myself in the light of the campfire to get rid of the wee beasties. I am sure that if anybody had seen me that night they would have concluded that there was a madman on the loose. I am also sure it was quite entertaining, at least from a spectator’s point of view, to behold a naked dude dancing and cavorting in the light of the campfire.

Joe and his brother were hiking on the Appalachian Trail when night overtook them. Clearing a small area of rocks and debris, they made camp, threw down their bedrolls, and retired. During the night they awoke to realize there was something wiggling and squirming on the floor of the tent. They also had pitched their tent on a nest, but not a nest of fire ants. Oh no, it was a nest of newly hatched copperhead snakes.

It was again with great motivation and enthusiasm that the two brothers abandoned the tent. Not only that, but they left the snakes in possession of their gear, hiked to the next trailhead, and called their adventure enough.

Motivation and enthusiasm are good, they can drive you and give you the inspiration to do what you could never do without them. We have all met people that seemed to have the edge. They tackle life with an alacrity and joy that makes them a pleasure to be around. Being forced to run away from a raging, saber toothed brandlesnoot might motivate you, but wouldn’t it be better to live your life in such a way that, without threat or danger, you not only possess motivation and enthusiasm in your own life but you inspire it in others as well?

May the Son warm your heart,

Light your day,

Heal your pain,

And bring you joy.

My daily prayer:

“Dear God, I thank you for blessing me with enthusiasm for life and a motivation to bless others. I want to please you oh Holy Father. Help me to be what you want me to be. Lord, help me to be a joy to others. Help me to inspire and give hope to all I meet. I thank you Father, and I love you. In Jesus’ wonderful name I ask it, Amen.”