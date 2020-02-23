With the rapid technological progress and global digitalization, cybersecurity awareness has been emerging as well. Today, a regular person spends an entire day on the Internet each week. We use the Web to study, entertain, work, and many other purposes, so ensuring our security online is now important as never!

In which fields is cybersecurity important? It is fair to say that it emerges in all fields including business, social media, and even education, where it is especially important as specialists believe.

How to explain the importance of cybersecurity for students? And how can it change the field of education? In this article, we are going to dig deeper and find answers to these questions!

Intro to Cyber Security

Before we can discover how cybersecurity is changing the field of education, let’s first get a quick insight into this matter itself.

Without any doubt, cybersecurity today is a global problem that influences all spheres of our lives. In a nutshell, this term stands for the security of computerized systems and data centers designed to maintain integrity, confidentiality, and availability of information.

Cybersecurity is what helps to prevent issues like data breaches, cyber-attacks, and identity theft. It is used to protect yourself and your data from unauthorized access, modification, and deletion.

This is a brief summary of the core concepts behind cybersecurity. Of course, there is much more to it than it seems from the first sight.

The Role of Cybersecurity in Education

The unpleasant truth is that cybercrimes today are threatening all fields. Recently, education moved up on the list of the industries most vulnerable to cyber threats. Now, the field of education shares second place with business, following right after the health care industry, as fields with the most security breaches.

It is not a secret that security breaches are expensive, so it makes sense that growing threats imply growing concerns regarding security. Due to this reason, educational facilities all over the world are undertaking steps to get prepared to protect themselves from cyber threats. This brings along the following changes in the field of education:

Keeping Up to Date

Over the past decade, schools were gradually getting more and more modern by adopting new technologies, teaching methods, etc. Now, as cyber threats keep growing bigger, educational facilities have to keep up to date with the rapidly-changing environment more than ever. This is one of the biggest ways how cybersecurity is changing the field of education – it forces facilities to keep up with the progress and develop along with it.

Faculty Training

With the growing awareness of cybersecurity, more and more educational facilities start taking proactive steps to protect themselves from a threat and one of the most widely used approaches is staff training. Schools across the world now focus more on educating their staff about cybercrime and how it affects a facility.

Security awareness training helps facilities ensure that their staff members won’t get deceived by frauds and will know how to detect a threat.

Access Control

Although the educational environment is supposed to be easy to access, the growing cyber risks force facilities to apply stricter access control. Now, schools and colleges are doing their best to ensure the security of their websites. They apply both single and second-factor security options to gain full control of access to their resources.

Introducing New Faculties

Last, but not least significant change caused by cybersecurity concerns is the implementation of new faculties in colleges. Since cybersecurity is a big thing today, many educational facilities introduce new academic programs to educate new specialists in the field of cybersecurity.

Spreading Awareness among Students

Apart from introducing new faculties, schools and colleges also take steps to educate their students about cyber threats in extracurricular time. School authorities organize various workshops, seminars, and cybersecurity projects for students to spread awareness about pupils and educate them on how to protect themselves.

The Bottom Line

In our highly technological world, being well aware of cybersecurity is vital for everyone. Learning more about threats and ways to prevent them is a great way to learn how to protect yourself. Besides, since this field is expanding rapidly, educating yourself on cybersecurity is also a great way to get an insight into a highly-demanded profession.

Since cybercrime is not threatening not only businesses but schools as well, it makes sense that educational facilities are taking all possible steps to prevent risks. Of course, the steps they are taking are changing the whole industry. However, we believe that these changes are for the best!

Author’s Bio: Susan Wallace is a professional writer and expert in the field of cybersecurity. She stresses that the importance of cybersecurity in the 21st century has reached a new point, which is why everyone is so concerned with it today. In this article, Susan explains why cybersecurity is important for students and how it is changing education.