By Pauline Burg

There is a special connection between the Apopka Blue Darters and college football.

For a program that has won three state championships, the Blue Darters have also done a terrific job in not only developing top prospects in the state but also elevating their players onto the next level. When Apopka hits the field, their opposition knows the talent they are squaring up against is destined for college football.

Since 2005, the Blue Darters are 106-29 and are one of the most talented programs in FHSAA Class 8A.

Basically, Apopka football is not only built on a historic foundation, it’s also the stepping stone to a potential college football roster.

Apopka High School has been the home to football legends and current NCAA talents. Warren Sapp is a former member that jumps out as an Apopka High School alumni. Sapp’s name stands out among the number of former Blue Darters that have gone on to play either college or professional football.

In recent history, Curtis Spivey announced that he would be taking his talents to Charleston Southern. Josiah Robinson announced that he received offers from Austin Peay and Marshall. Not stopping there, Kevan Call tweeted out that he received an offer from Rutgers.

Spivey, Robinson, and Call are just three Blue Darters that have announced offers or commitments, but with the talent level in Apopka, social media should be buzzing with more recent signings and commitments.

As the days continue on, expect the offers to roll out for Blue Darters. Apopka High School is well respected in the state and there is a great relationship between the school and college football.

One of the most high-profile Blue Darters in recent history is Jalen Carter. Recruited by the University of Georgia, Carter was the number-three-ranked player in the state of Florida and was ranked 18th in the nation for the 2020 class.

A potential first-round draft pick in the NFL, Carter and the Bulldogs have already created a special relationship. When he broke onto the scene as a true freshman, the Dawg Pound ate up Carter and his talents and it’s been nothing but love ever since.

It will be a tough ride for Georgia, but they are one of the top contenders for a National Championship in 2022. Betway Sports has Georgia at +1000 to win the national title as of April 29th, which is the 5th best of all programs. Only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma have better odds than the Bulldogs.

Georgia has not won the national championship since 1980, so for Carter and the rest of the Bulldogs’ faithful, winning in 2022 would be a true accomplishment.

Looking at the upcoming 2021 season, Apopka should be a favorite to compete for a state title once again. The Blue Darters current roster has a number of college prospects ready to make an impact at the high school level.

What makes Apopka good every season is their commitment to building from the ground up. This isn’t a program that relies heavily on just seniors. The Blue Darters have several roster members that will be forces for many seasons in the blue and white uniform,

The foundation was built with Rick Darlington and continues with Jeff Rolson. Darlington picked up 158 wins with Apopka in 22 seasons and is the all-time central Florida leader in playoff wins. On top of that, Darlington was the head coach for the Blue Darters during all three of their state championships.

Rolson’s ability to connect with his players made for an easy transition. Darlington gave Rolson the foundation of a competitive program. It’s not easy to maintain, but Apopka looks to be in good hands with Rolson.

From the coaching staff to their players, the Blue Darters are a program that builds from within. The community involvement is well-known and Apopka does a tremendous job in taking players and building them up into college football signees. Like earlier, it’s not only seniors that make an impact on this roster. Future graduates are given tools to succeed, which helps this program stand out among some elite talent in the 8A class.

Apopka High School is on the search for its fourth state title. The Blue Darters come well-equipped in all facets of the game.

The chase for number four starts in the fall, but the groundwork is already being laid out this spring.

From future college players to future Apopka graduates, the Blue Darters’ football program is unmatched.