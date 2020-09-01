From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka announced they will light City Hall blue this week (August 31 to September 6, 2020) to honor fallen law enforcement heroes. Across the United States, 169 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year, including 91 officers who succumbed to COVID-19. This is a 67% increase from last year. Here in Florida, we have had 15 law enforcement officers die in the line of duty, including 12 who have died from COVID-19.

The City encourages residents to take a moment to honor the fallen men and women of law enforcement for their bravery, honor, and the ultimate sacrifices they made to protect our communities.

Thank you to all of our police officers for everything you do to keep our City safe. To learn more, please visit the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Sheriffs Association, with the support of Attorney General Ashley Moody are designating the month of September as a month to honor all our fallen law enforcement heroes and bring awareness to the ongoing threat that our officers face from COVID-19. The Apopka Police Department will also support and join in this effort by wearing mourning bands for the entire month of September.

“Law enforcement officers willingly expose themselves to COVID-19 in the line of duty, and they expose their families when they return home,” said Chief Jeff Pearson, president of the FPCA chief of the Satellite Beach Police Department. “The Florida Police Chiefs Association is grateful for the sacrifice of law enforcement officers who protect those they serve, even at risk to themselves and their families.”

“Florida law enforcement officers are among the bravest men and women I have ever known.” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. “When the world was told to stay

home, these officers, without hesitation, answered the call of duty to serve their

communities and protect our citizens. Even as COVID-19 cases began to multiply

and protests against police made their way to Florida, these officers still put on their

badge, uniform and a mask and went to work serving others. Sadly, we have already

lost too many officers to this horrible virus. That is why I led my fellow attorneys

general from across the nation in support of congressional legislation to ensure the

family members of these courageous officers could access survivor benefits. As we

dedicate September to these fallen heroes, let us not forget what it means to serve—

to sacrifice health and safety to protect others. Most importantly, let’s remember to

thank these law enforcement officers for their service.”

View the full proclamation at this link.