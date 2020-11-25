Fuel prices increased last week after another round of COVID-19 vaccine news. News reports promoting the efficacy of these vaccines have spurred optimism within the fuel market that fuel demand will look much better than it did in 2020.

U.S. crude oil rose 5 percent last week, finishing above $42 a barrel for the first time since September 1. Wholesale gasoline prices rose a few pennies too, but settled at a level that would suggest a retail price of around $2.00 per gallon, across the state.

Florida’s average price for gasoline increased 4 cents last week. Drivers are paying an average price of $2.03 per gallon. Sunday’s state average is 7 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year.

“Drivers are likely to find the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in 12 years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are inching higher, due to vaccine news, but reports of rising cases of coronavirus should prevent any significant gains at the pump.”

Thanksgiving Travel

Earlier this month, AAA released its Thanksgiving Travel Forecast, anticipating a 10% decline in travel this Thanksgiving compared to last year’s holiday. According to the report, 50.6 million Americans will take a road trip. More than 2.6 million of those would be Floridians. However, it’s possible even fewer people will travel this Thanksgiving. Since the forecast was developed, new cases of COVID-19 have increased and the CDC urged Americans to stay home for the holiday.

“AAA urges those who decide to travel to do so safely,” Jenkins said. “Wear a mask, bring cleaning supplies, and do your research before leaving to understand if there are any travel restrictions or closures along your route or at your destination.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.16), Pensacola ($2.09), Panama City ($2.08)

metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.16), Pensacola ($2.09), Panama City ($2.08) Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.95), Jacksonville ($1.98), Fort Myers – Cape Coral ($1.98)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.111 $2.112 $2.126 $2.166 $2.591 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.028 $2.031 $1.993 $2.101 $2.365 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.951 $1.953 $1.969 $1.994 $2.424 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey MethodologyAAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

