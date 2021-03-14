Faith & Inspiration

By Charles Towne

I was hunting diamondback rattlesnakes in South Florida for Bill Haast, owner of the Miami Serpentarium. Bill milked the diamondbacks for their venom and used the venom in research to find cures for various human diseases.

The hunting had been very good. In a week I had captured 41 large diamondbacks. I was driving a Volkswagen bug and had removed the back seat so I would have plenty of room for the snakes. 41 cotton collection bags containing 41 diamondbacks scattered all over the floor of the beetle and there was little or no room left for me. Such a load is almost enough to give a regular man nightmares.

I was traveling across the state to deliver my snaky load to Bill when a state trooper pulled me over.

“Young man, you are driving ten miles an hour over the speed limit,” he said to me. “What’s your hurry?”

“I am sorry, officer,” I replied. “I am in a hurry to deliver my cargo.”

He ordered me out of my vehicle with the instructions to stand at the side of the road while he examined the contents of those mysterious bags. I took a fiendish delight in watching that stalwart officer of the law lean into my vehicle. About that time, he must have touched one of the bags, because about half of those rattlers began a very impressive symphony. Quite suddenly the trooper was standing next to me, white as a sheet.

“Mister, are those bags containing what I think they are containing?” he asked.

Well, I didn’t get a ticket for speeding that day, but I was very careful to obey the speed limit after that. I guess it just goes to prove that God does take care of old men, children, and fools.

Live simply,

Love generously,

Trust God… and make a difference today.

Dear Heavenly Father, O Holy God, our friend and our constant companion, thank you for your undying love and everlasting care. How many times have I survived only due to your great love and mercy. You don’t give up on your kids easily do you, and how thankful I am for your great love. You have promised that you will never leave me nor abandon me, and you have been true to your word, and I thank you. I no longer ask you for a long life Father, it is enough that I live a good life according to your holy will. I love you Papa, and I thank you, in Jesus’ wonderful name I ask this, Amen

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.