Buckle up your seats and ready your PGA picks, as they finally mark the first major PGA Championship 2020 at San Francisco on the 3rd of August! After the delay on the opening, which was supposed to be held way back this year’s May 14-17th due to the pandemic, TPC Harding Park is set to reopen and be the host of the long-awaited fight for the title.

The PGA Championship is one of the four premier golf events by the PGA of America. Additionally, it is also one of the strongest and deepest international lineups from any major championship, wherein it is now on its fifth appearance in California. Now that the days are counting towards the event, what are the things that you should look forward to?

The 102nd PGA Championship

Let’s have a little history flashback on the long run of the Professional Golfers’ Association or also known as the PGA, as it marks its 102nd. The PGA started as the brainchild of Rodman Wanamaker, who saw the opportunity of high sales from this sport by establishing the association with a major tournament in 1916.

The association and the tournament have been through ups and downs, wherein it was first delayed during the World War 1 way back 1917 and 1918 and resumed in 1919. However, this year’s PGA Championship also faced the pandemic and has been delayed for about three months.

As the tournament reopens, watch the professional golf players vie for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy in this year’s PGA Championship 2020. This year’s tournament will be the talk of the town as Tiger Woods, Rory Mcilroy, and Brooks Koepka fight for the trophy.

The Event’s Host: TPC Harding Park

TPC Harding Park will be hosting a major tournament for the first time, and with this is their glorious reopening ever since its renovation way back 2005, to better suit the PGA Tour and Championship events.

The restoration of the park highly focused on the course’s unique characteristics while being enhanced at the same time. Harding Park’s original layout was designed by the world-renowned golf architects Sam Whiting and Willie Watson in 1925.

As the course set against the lined cypress trees at Lake Merced, the improved park course features soft bunkers and graceful fairways, not to mention the added 400 yards to the course for a championship-caliber golf facility—perfect for the 102nd PGA Championship match.

The Golf Professional Players

Make sure not to miss PGA Championship’s lineup with the following golf professional players that would strike a goal of excitement and admiration for the fans! Know who to look forward to and who to bet with the information below:

Viktor Hovland. A rookie that turned pro in late 219, Viktor Hovland is in it for a longshot to have the PGA Championship 2020 trophy. Ranked as the no.1 in amateur rankings, and as no. 57 in the world ranking, he became the first player on PGA Tour to record a streak of 18 rounds in the 60s, eventually making it 19-straight rounds.

Viktor Hovland surely is worthy of keeping an eye on, placing your bet and faith on the skills that he undoubtedly possesses to have a surprise win at the upcoming PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka. Now on the 3rd seat of the Official World Golf Rankings, Koepka owned the PGA Championship for the last two years but unfortunately didn’t have the best start of 2020. This four-time major and back-to-back winner of the PGA Championship had zero top 25 finishes and missed the cut in one of his three events this season.

However, surely Koepka will bounce back and still has the best chance to grab the 2020 PGA Championship title due to his big drive game.

Jon Rahm. A man who also has a fairly big drive of his own, Rahm placed 2nd in this year’s Official World Golf Rankings. After finishing in 11th in last year’s PGA Championship, Rahm gained favor by having three top 10 finishes in the four events he played this season.

Since Rahm is currently the favorite rookie of this season, many fans are cheering and placing bets on him in this season since he is in an excellent position to win his first career major.

Rory Mcllroy. Donned as the current no.1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, it’s not a surprise that he is the early favorite to win the tournament and other majors. The course seems to be on his side for the upcoming tournament since he has one of the biggest drives, making it an advantage for a course to have a lot of birdies for the taking.

Many fans have high hopes for Mcllroy since this year’s course fits his playing style after a disappointing 50th place finishes in last year’s PGA Championship.

Takeaway

The upcoming 102nd PGA Championship is truly exciting and something that fans would love to look forward to, especially that it has been delayed for a few months due to the current situation. However, since there’s nothing that can stop the tournament, make sure that you place your PGA picks wisely by searching more on players worthy of betting on!