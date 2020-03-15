From Orange County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools is in constant communication with the Florida Department of Health regarding the spread of COVID-19. As of March 14, Florida has 70 confirmed cases of the disease (one in Orange County) and three deaths. Florida is still considered a low-risk region.

OCPS is following appropriate protocols to protect staff and students. The district’s current cleaning products are proven effective against the Coronavirus (the virus that causes COVID-19). Over Spring Break, custodial crews will thoroughly clean schools and offices.

When school resumes (March 30 or later if conditions warrant), if a student or staff member exhibits any of the symptoms listed below, he or she will be encouraged to stay home. Isolation limits spread of the virus and will protect the overall health and wellness of other students and staff. Anyone with symptoms should call a medical provider for guidance on what to do. Medical providers will ask questions to screen people for COVID-19 or other illnesses, including the “common flu” which is also prevalent this time of year.

What is the Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

 A virus that causes diseases of varying severities, ranging from the common cold to serious respiratory disease

How does it spread?

 Between people who are in close contact

 Cough or sneeze droplets

 Touching your eyes, nose, or face with hands after touching an object containing the virus

What are the symptoms?

 Fever

 Cough

 Shortness of breath

 Severe illness

How do you protect yourself?

 Avoid close contact with people (six feet apart) and especially those who are sick

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

 Stay home when you are sick

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

 The Center for Disease Control (CDC) does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, scrub thoroughly under nails and between fingers, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

 If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

What else OCPS is doing:

• Cleaning schools and offices during Spring Break

• Reducing clutter in classrooms to optimize cleaning efficiency

• Limiting use of pillows and upholstered items in classrooms

• Encouraging students to wash hands – with demonstrations, and to practice healthy hygiene

• Providing disposable wipes for staff to use on commonly used surfaces (keyboards, desks, remote controls, etc.) before each use

• Preparing homework packets or digital learning options in case schools have to close temporarily

• Disinfecting all athletic equipment between uses

Where can you find find additional information about COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a new disease and information regarding its spread and appropriate protective measure continues to evolve. The CDC and The Florida Department of Health are your best source of information about the disease.

Center for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 Information

Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Information

The Florida Dept. of Health’s #COVID19 Call Center is 1 (866) 779-6121 available at all times (24/7) or you can email COVID-19@flhealth.gov with your questions.

In support of the state’s efforts, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) has established a Coronavirus Call Center phone number for Orange County, Florida residents. The phone number is 407-723-5004. The DOH-Orange Call Center is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.