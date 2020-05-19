From the Florida Veterans Foundation Newsroom

The Florida Veterans Foundation today announced its partnership with Uber to create the ‘Veterans Ride Program’ for Florida Veterans who may have limited transportation options when trying to keep essential medical appointments during coronavirus. The program will be overseen by the Foundation who has partnered with The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) which includes all VA facilities around the state of Florida.

“This is a profound gesture on the part of Uber to recognize the importance of helping transport disadvantaged Veterans getting to and from their appointments especially during these difficult times,” said Lew Wilson, President, Florida Veterans Foundation.

Visit www.HelpFLVets.org for a map of participating Florida VA facilities only.

Veterans interested in participating in the program can contact their local VA facility in Florida to receive an Uber code. Each trip is limited to a $25 value and the supply of free rides is limited to the first one thousand trips. The free ride codes will be issued to Veterans on a case by case basis by each local VA facility after a brief evaluation.

“We’re proud to partner with the Florida Veterans Foundation to ensure Veterans in need are able to move around safely throughout the state. This service will provide Florida Veterans in need critical access to safe transportation amid the COVID-19 public health crisis,” saidStephanie Smith, Senior Public Policy Manager, Uber.

For Veterans who do not have an Uber app, they may dial 1-833-USE-UBER, where the rider will be paired with a live team member that confirms the trip request, provides an upfront price quote (which would be free up to $25 using the free code provided by the VA facility), and uses the same marketplace technology powering the Uber app to help find a ride. To use this feature, one will need an SMS or text-based mobile phone to receive important messages about the ETA, the driver’s license plate details, and the driver’s name. Riders continue to receive messages before and during the trip, and once it concludes, will receive a trip receipt. There is no extra charge for using this service, though carrier message and data rates may apply.

How the free ride program works

Your local VA facility will issue a free ride code to qualified Veterans

Step 1 – Call 1-833-USE-UBER (833-873-8237) (7am-9pm)

from a cell phone that can receive text messages.

Step 2 – Uber team agent will help you sign up & request a ride (5 Min)

Step 3 – Give the agent your free ride code number

Step 4 – Call back 5-15 minutes before you want to be picked up

Step 5 – Uber will send you trip details to your phone. Receive a text message about

drivers name, car type, license plate #, estimated arrival time

Step 6 – Uber will send your phone notice when the driver arrives

Special notes

• Before 7am & after 9pm, download UBER app to sign up & request a ride

• Each one way ride credit is valued up to $25.00

• Any costs over $25 are the responsibility of the passenger

• Once the ride is done, the code is no longer valid

• Ride codes are distributed by participating FL VA Facilities only (VA facility map at HelpFLVets.org)

• All personal information is kept safe and secure

• Drivers receive an annual background check

• Drivers appreciation gratuity not included

• All free ride codes expire on June 30, 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Are the ride codes good for a round trip?

A. No. Each code credit is good for one way only and valued up to $25.00.

If a ride is less than $25, it won’t “roll over” to a future ride

Q. What if the cost of my ride is valued over $25.00?

A. Any costs over the credit will be the responsibility of the passenger.

Q. How will I know the total cost of the requested ride?

A. When you request a ride, the Uber agent will ask you for drop off address and

can tell you at that time.

Q. What if I do not have a cell phone?

A. You can use a friends as long as it is with you at the time of arrival.

Q. Where do I get the free ride code?

A. Local Florida VA Facilities.

Q. How does a veteran qualify for the free ride code?

A. All veteran requests are evaluated on a case by case basis.

Information about how to apply promo codes and troubleshooting tips can be found here: http://t.uber.com/promo-help

