Everyone likes the surprise of finding a few forgotten dollars in a jeans pocket, or discover an unexpected $10 when rummaging through the junk drawer. But have you thought about checking the Orange County Clerk’s office? It may not seem like your typical “lost and found”, but they have money waiting for people to collect.

Every year, The Orange County Clerk’s Office releases it’s roster of Unclaimed Checks. Your name just might be on that list this year.

The checks listed are those that were mailed, but never cashed; sometimes the intended recipient moved away and forgot to provide a forwarding address, or they received the check but stashed it away somewhere, and then forgot about it.

The list of 3,700 checks consists of people or businesses who have unclaimed checks issued by the Clerk’s Office in the course of court-related activities. The list includes vendor payments, uncashed jury checks, restitution, cash bonds and refunds, ranging from two cents to over $7,000.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” said Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

Customers who have restitution owed to them from a case in Orange County are reminded to make sure they update the Clerk’s Office of any changes to their address. This will make it possible for them to receive any money they are due in a more timely fashion.

The summer months slip by fast, so make sure to check and see if any of that unclaimed money is yours.

By statute, you must contact the Clerk’s Office before September 1, 2020, to collect money due. If you do not, the funds will be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

Use this link to search for unclaimed checks, www.myorangeclerk.com. If you have searched the list and believe the Clerk’s Office is holding a check for which you have a claim, click here to visit the page to submit your inquiry from their website.