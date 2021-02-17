City Council Preview

The Apopka City Council will hold its second meeting of February tonight at 7 pm, and one of the items on the small agenda is a land swap between the City and AdventHealth.

According to the agenda summary, The City needs additional right-of-way to accommodate the construction of the Harmon Road extension and Fire Station 6, which is proposed along the north side of the Harmon Road extension.

“The City and Adventist Health both own property in the vicinity of the future Harmon Road extension,” the summary states. “An exchange of certain properties would provide the City with needed right-of-way along the Harmon Road extension preferred alignment and Adventist Health would receive property that will allow for consolidation of two parcels into one larger parcel with more development options.”

The City’s property to be swapped is partially comprised of the vacated Ocoee Apopka Road deeded to the City by Orange County. In all, the property area totals 1.82 +/-acres.

AdventHealth’s property to be acquired by the City is a 2.65 +/-acre portion. As a result of the exchange, Adventist Health will have a consolidated area of 12.35 +/-acres with access to both Ocoee Apopka Road and the Harmon Road extension.

The temporary Station 6, opened in 2017, is a facility on the campus of AdventHealth Apopka. Station 6 protects the Southwest side of Apopka, which includes AdventHealth Apopka and the Northwest Distribution Center along with the neighborhoods of Emerson Park, Breckenridge, Apopka Woods, Magnolia Park Estates, Marden Ridge Apartments, and all parts in between including toll roads 414, 429, and 451. Station 6 is staffed with two fighter fighters and operates Quint 6, an advanced life support Quint with a 78′ ladder.

Also on the agenda under the Mayor’s Report are updates on COVID-19 vaccination sites in Apopka, the purchase of Camp Wewa, the Apopka Youth Works Program, and the Septic to Sewer Project.