By Hillary Walker

Many sports games inspire gaming software developers to create video slots connected with sports topics. Moreover, a lot of gamblers like to try their luck by betting on various sporting events. The developers of video slots for online casinos produced several enjoyable sports-themed emulators. Now by spinning their reels, a player can become a footballer or basketball player, take a virtual trip around a playing field, and even win some money. According to the QYTOカジノサイト list of reviews, almost each gambling site provides customers with licensed high-quality games we are going to review right now.

Rocky

Provider: Playtech

RTP: 95.01%

This is a slot machine with 5 reels and 25 paylines and has the potential to win a jackpot of 10,000 coins. The Rocky slot machine’s design theme is based on the American iconic film series about boxing starring Sylvester Stallone and other famous actors. Rocky Balboa is one of the most significant characters in this film series. The Rocky slot machine features unique symbols.

The aim of the game is to collect identical symbols on the active paylines during the playing process. There are a total of 10 different symbols that can be used to make a winning combination. If a player collects 5 Rocky Wild symbols on a payline, they can get maximum winnings in the Rocky slot.

Wild Games

Provider: Playtech

RTP: 95.24%

This is a 3D slot that’s based on the Olympic Games and therefore it is aimed at the widest possible audience of sports fans. In the Wild Games slot, three images are given the role of bonus symbols — these are gold, silver and bronze medals. A combination of these three symbols brings the player access to the bonus round. This means the user may get some extra rewards for their choice of medals. The gold cup is used as the Wild symbol. It replaces random symbols in winning combinations and sets of 5 wilds give a multiplier of 3,000x.

Scatters featuring animal athletes activate interesting bonus games in the Wild Games slot machine. A portrait of a cheetah triggers a hundred meter race round. A bulldog takes part in a swimming competition. A hippo athlete shows her gymnastics skills. In each round, the user receives medals and Free Spins depending on the place taken.

Golden Tour

Provider: Playtech

RTP: 97.71%

This is a golf slot with a minimum bet of 0.01 and a maximum of 25 coins. The Golden Tour slot machine has symbols of clubs, flags, balls, an electric car, and other golf attributes. There are three scatter symbols in the video slot: a gopher, a catfish, and a duck. The developers have created scatter symbols with humor — they showed what animals can be accidentally hit by a golf ball during gameplay.

A combination of 3 or more scatters of the same type triggers a bonus game, activating additional 3x and 10x multipliers on four or five scatters. The role of the wild in the slot machine goes to two balls — a blue and an orange ones. A set of 5 orange wilds gives the highest multiplier of 2,000x. Five blue balls give multipliers of 1,000x.

Hot Shot

Provider: Microgaming

RTP: 95.56%

This is a slot about baseball with a minimum bet of 0.25 coins and a maximum multiplier of 2,000x. The wild in the slot is a baseball with Wild Ball, the scatter is a trophy cup. Wilds only appear on 3,4 and 5 reels and can replace random symbols on the prize line to create winning combinations. Scatters activate multipliers when they appear anywhere on the playing field. A set of 3 scatters increases winnings by 10x.

Street Basketball

Provider: Gameplay Interactive

Street Basketball slot machine will attract anyone with a passion for street basketball. The creators of the game have tried to take into account all the peculiarities of basketball on the street. The slot has great 3D graphics and a clear interface. The machine uses symbols featuring music speakers, branded trainers, a ball, etc. The game has 25 paylines and an exciting bonus round. Moreover, players can get Silver Ball Wilds that substitute for other symbols and create new winning combinations.

Street Style Society Free Spins will help to boost wins – 3 or more scatters on the reels can trigger the Free Spins feature. It is possible to get up to 10 free spins and a random multiplier. Players also have the ability to spin the reels automatically via an Autoplay option.