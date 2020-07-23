Tonight the Farmworker Association of Florida is doing what they do best – helping struggling Apopka families in need. How are they doing it this time? With a Free Food Give-Away – an event they have been doing compassionately, repeatedly, for the past six weeks!

WHEN: Thursday, July 23

TIME: 5pm

WHERE: Farmworkers Association office – 1264 Apopka Blvd, Apopka

QUESTIONS: (407) 886-5151

The Farmworkers Association staff are so thankful to have donations from Southeastern Food Bank in Ocoee, part of the USDA program that gives to food banks. This donation will bring fresh milk, bread, fruits and vegetables, and more to help feed over 200 families in the community who are struggling to make ends meet during this economic and health crises.

Griselda Payne, Coordinator of Sisters/Compañeras Program, Farmworker Association of Florida, expressed it personally, saying, “The Farmworker Association of Florida is deeply grateful to Southeastern Food Bank for their donations of multiple pallets of food that our organization has been distributing to over 200 struggling families in our community each week for the past six weeks. These are precarious times for so many, including workers in the area nurseries.”

In addition to food, the Farmworker Association has been distributing face masks to farmworkers in the community as well. They have been receiving an overflowing number of beautiful and colorful cloth face masks from individuals, including many from women in California that are part of the Auntie Sewing Squad, and from Mask Mission.

“The staff have been overwhelmed by the compassion and efforts of [these] women in California who have been sending lovingly handmade face masks to our organization to help protect our farmworkers in Florida,” Payne said. “The current crisis shows us all the beauty and importance of working together in community.”

The Farmworkers Association is hearing of more and more cases of people testing positive with the coronavirus in the community of Apopka farmworkers. One woman especially touched their hearts as they learned she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer when she was told, just recently, that she was now also positive with COVID-19.

If you want to volunteer, donate or help, visit the Farmworker Association website, or follow them on Facebook.

The Farmworker Association of Florida (FWAF) is a statewide, grassroots, community-based, non-profit, farmworker membership organization with over 10,000 Haitian, Hispanic, and African American members and five offices in the state of Florida with a 35 year history of working for social and environmental justice with farmworkers.