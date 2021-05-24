Opinion

By Hubert Dwight

Growth in the tourism industry is always on the rise – aside from during a pandemic – accounting for around 10.4% of the global GDP and churning out millions of jobs. Hotels are an integral part of this vast industry, and hence, every trend that embraces the tourism industry manifests in the way hotels function.

Sustainability, being one of the hottest trends and biggest necessity, has already gripped the hospitality industry, so much so that all the leading hotels are now operating on a sustainable model. As the environmentally-conscious consumers laud this move, there is still scope for improvement.

Why is going green a necessity?

It would not be wrong to say that the current miserable condition of the environment is due to humans. Global warming is for real. The weather has become aggressive. The natural resources are on the verge of extinction. Our greed has taken a toll on the environment and put us in a situation where ignoring this issue is not an option. Protecting the environment is now an indispensable thing.

Moreover, with the growing urgency of environment protection, eco-conscious people, which constitute a large fraction of travelers, now look for establishments that comply with concepts of sustainability. It is a prerequisite for the hospitality industry to adapt to the changing needs of travelers.

Sustainability, now, is the maxim of the newer establishments and works as leverage to magnetize the crowd that swears by eco-friendly practices. The use of sustainable construction practices (click here to know more about it), material, and elements further help them fortify their position.

What are hotels doing to go green?

The green model of the hospitality industry has set an example for the world while also hinted towards the necessity of reinventing the practices of running a business to make them fit the green frame. Several hotels — large and small, old and new — have already successfully implemented green procedures.

Here is what the hotels are doing to enhance their sustainability quotient:

Water management

Maintaining a swimming pool is one of the essential aspects of relaxation-driven tourism. Hence, hotels always find themselves in a fix when planning water management as a part of their sustainability model. However, the hotels have tapped other problematic areas in this respect and have successfully dealt with them.

Use of low-flow taps, showerheads, and toilets, rainwater harvesting system, use of leak detectors, etc., keep a check on water usage.

Energy

Technological advancement has long changed the way we use energy. Technology can also be blamed for the excessive depletion of energy. However, the irony of the situation is that hotels are using newer technologies to cut down on their day-to-day electricity use.

The use of the latest technologies like sensor-equipped lights has proved to be a good step adopted by many hotels to reduce energy consumption. Most hotels now use key-card-activated electric keys to cut back on the use of electricity.

Waste management

A successful waste management model is the core of a sustainable establishment. Hotels that have adopted a green model understand the importance of a proper waste management system.

Almost every establishment that operates on a green model sees plastic as its biggest enemy. With minimal or no use of single-use plastic, these establishments are opening new horizons.

Providing glass water bottles and bulk toiletries, putting bins for recyclable waste throughout the establishment, and using eco-friendly bathroom amenities (bamboo combs, bamboo toothbrushes, etc.) are the green measures adopted by the hotels.

Furthermore, preparing only the required quantity, not including a buffet in food service, and making the guests select their breakfast order an evening before help the hotels to manage food waste.

The bottom line

Going green is no more an option but a necessity. If you are a hotel owner, it is time for you to think about adopting a greener model. Take a cue from the information shared here and fabricate a reasonable green model for your hotel operations.