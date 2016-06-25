Eddie Justice: March 24, 1986 - June 12, 2016

Posted Saturday, June 25, 2016 6:16 pm

Friends, family and hundreds of others filled New Destiny Christian Center yesterday morning to remember, to pay their respects to, and to mourn for Eddie Jamal Droy Justice, of Apopka.

Today's funeral was the second of three scheduled events. A public viewing was held at Rejoice In The Lord Ministries on Friday evening. A Repast was held at Glad Tidings Church immediately following the funeral service.

The funeral was a very emotional event and began with a Processional and Final Glimpse. More than one hundred of the attendees participated.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs read a touching resolution from the Orange County Board of County Commissioners.

There were three soloists; Erica Bradford, Levy Gardner and Teki Dericho. All three sang songs that brought many in the congregation to tears.

A moving tribute was presented by three of Eddie's sisters; Lakitra Justice, Cherrissee Woods and and Shanique Woods-Boschulte. Lakitra asked those in Apopka to continue to support her mother, Wilhemina, as she and her sisters all live outside of Florida.

Bishop Kelvin L Cobaris officiated.

According to the program prepared by Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home;

"Eddie recived his education in Orange County and attended Apopka High School. He was a loving and devoted son. He was a little brother and a great friend. He was full of compassion and melted the hearts of many. He will always be remembered and loved by many blessings.

Eddie started his own tax business in Winter Park in 2014. He was a hard working young man filled with energy. He enjoyed working out, shopping, eating, traveling, hanging out with friends and most of all, sharing laughter with family and friends. Eddie enjoyed living life to the fullest and always was there to make you smile."