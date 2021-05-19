An informational webinar on the grant application process will be held May 25 from 4:30–5 p.m.

From St. Johns River Water Management District

Now entering the sixth year of its Blue School Grant Program, the St. Johns River Water Management District (the District) anticipates offering up to $20,000 in grants for education projects that enrich student knowledge of Florida’s water resources through hands-on learning. The application period runs June 1–Sept. 10, giving teachers all summer to prepare their project proposals for the 2021–2022 grants.

An informational webinar on the grant application process will be held May 25 from 4:30–5 p.m. Register for the webinar at www.sjrwmd.com/education/blue-school.

“Blue School Grants are a meaningful way for the District to support our local schools and their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle. “I’m looking forward to seeing projects that inspire future scientists, engineers and dedicated stewards of our water resources.”

The District has funded 61 water resource education projects in the last five funding cycles.

Through the District’s Blue School Grant Program, up to $2,000 per school may be awarded to middle and high schoolteachers to enhance student knowledge of Florida’s water resources. Public and charter schoolteachers within the District’s boundaries are eligible to apply. Each school within the District is eligible to receive funding once per academic year.

Grants may be awarded in three areas: freshwater resources field study, water conserving landscape projects or water conservation community/school awareness campaigns.

Examples of previous successful grant applications include:

Service-learning projects where middle and high school students partnered to study water quality

Creation of native landscape garden with educational signage

Water quality comparison of stormwater ponds on campus

Conversion of traditional irrigation to micro-irrigation in school landscape

Water conservation awareness posters and video

Teachers receiving grants will be notified in early October.

Information about criteria and deadlines and the online application can be found at www.sjrwmd.com/education/blueschool or contact Dr. Jennifer Mitchell at jmitchell@sjrwmd.com or 904-730-6283.

Learn more about STEM careers at the District here.

St. Johns River Water Management District staff are committed to ensuring the sustainable use and protection of water resources for the benefit of the people of the District and the State of Florida. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of five districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The District encompasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay. Connect on Twitter at @SJRWMD, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. For more information about the District, please visit www.sjrwmd.com.