While Central Florida seniors have been protecting themselves from the coronavirus, they have been inadvertently exposed to another health threat: depression.

After spending months in isolation for their own health and safety, some members of this most vulnerable population are suffering from increased levels of anxiety, fear and loneliness.

Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), the Area Agency on Aging of Central Florida covering Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Brevard counties, has resources available to help seniors in need who are struggling with newfound feelings of depression or other mental health issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources include telephone reassurance calls and the newly instituted PEARLS program, which connects seniors with certified trainers to help them identify and manage symptoms of minor and major depression on their own.

The SRA helps seniors in other areas as well, including information on Medicare and Medicaid, healthcare, food, transportation, caregiving, housing, utilities and more.

If you or a loved one need assistance, you can visit https://www.seniorresourcealliance.org/information/mental-emotional-health/ for more information on resources available or call the ELDER Helpline at 1-800-96-ELDER (3-5337).