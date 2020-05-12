From the Office of Senator Randolph Bracy, District 11 (includes Apopka)

After being shut down for almost a month, Florida has launched a partial reopening

allowing some sectors of business to operate. As of today, that list also includes barber shops and beauty salons.

State Senator Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee) noted: “I know that many of my constituents are

eager to get back to work and make money, but safety must come first. We must follow a smart approach that minimizes risk. That’s why I am providing face shields to any business owner in my district that believes it would reduce the chance of spreading the virus.”

To request face shields for your business you can contact the Office of Senator Randolph Bracy. Please leave a voicemail and somebody will follow up with you.

District Office: (407) 297-2045