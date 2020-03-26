Representative Val Demings of the 10th District, which includes Apopka, made this statement on her Facebook page:

“The Senate has now passed historic COVID-19 relief. Democrats fought to ensure that this relief would put workers first, and I’m glad to report that the majority of the relief is going to workers, small-businesses, hospitals, and local governments. Here is what’s in it (thread):

Our first priority has to be getting this pandemic under control as quickly as possible. The legislation will inject $150 billion into our health care system, filling critical shortages for hospitals, medical equipment, and keeping our front-line health care workers safe.