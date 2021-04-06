From the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Every April, Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) joins thousands of public natural gas utilities across the country to celebrate National Safe Digging Month – educating and reminding people to call 811 before starting any digging or excavation project.

In case you’re unfamiliar, 811 is the national call-before-you-dig phone number and plays an essential role in keeping communities safe. According to Common Ground Alliance, nearly two in five U.S. homeowners will put themselves and their communities at risk in 2021 by digging without calling 811 first. In fact, underground utilities are damaged every six minutes.

If you have plans to dig in Florida, whether it be a major home renovation or simply planting your favorite spring flower, it’s important to call 811, or submit an online ticket at Sunshine811.com at least two business days before you plan to put a shovel in the ground. Doing so will ensure that the locations of underground utilities will be marked off with paint or flags, so no one unintentionally disrupts an underground utility line.

For LANGD, safety is always top-of-mind for its customers, community and indispensable field workers. 2020 marked the 10th consecutive year the utility was named a winner of the APGA’s Safety Management Excellence Award for consistently operating safely at the highest levels. By calling 811 before you dig, you can do your part to keep the Apopka, Clermont and Winter Garden areas safe for residents and visitors alike.

In addition to National Safe Digging Month, LANGD will also celebrate Earth Day April 22 to educate local communities about the environmental benefits natural gas has to offer. Over the last two years, natural gas has been a hot topic in the United States and many common misconceptions have spread about its key characteristics.

Natural gas is an important component in our world’s energy supply, and over 6 million homes and businesses nationwide use natural gas through a public utility. Natural gas is also the cleanest-burning fossil fuel and research shows that natural gas releases 45% less carbon emissions than coal and 30% less carbon emissions than oil.

Alex Epstein, author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, argues that, when it comes to natural gas, we usually only hear one side of the story. He says we are taught to think of the negatives of fossil fuels, their risks and side effects, but not their positives, which include the ability to provide affordable and reliable energy.

On Earth Day, and every day, LANGD is committed to providing factual information about natural gas for all the communities it serves. If you’re looking for an energy mix that is abundant and cost-friendly, natural gas might be the right fit for you.

Want to learn more about National Safe Digging Month and the eco-friendly benefits of natural gas? Visit Sunshine811.com or contact a member of the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District team today. To learn more about making the switch to natural gas, visit www.langd.org, call the LANGD marketing team at (407) 656-2734, ext. 307, or email marketing@langd.org.