By Muhair Tayyib

A vacation during a pandemic sounds like a scary idea, but it’s possible to create a safe plan and stick to it. Your plan should include research on your destination, schedule, budget, companions, and things to bring. Of course, the number one priority must be your safety and the safety of your companions. Here are some activities that you can partake in during a safe, close vacation:

Hiking/Trekking

You can consider hiking a safer way to enjoy your vacation without worrying about social distancing. The 1,500-mile Florida National Scenic Trail is a perfect place to experience nature as you and your companions trek the banks of Suwannee River that you should not miss. Hiking is a great way to stay fit and healthy, which we all need to defend ourselves from the pandemic. This trail will give you the chance to witness the coffee-colored beauty of the waterways towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Bird Watching

Florida is one of the few states in the U.S. that still has an abundance of birds. Head to Sanibel Island, and it won’t be long before you can spot royal terns, red-shouldered hawks, and other migratory bird species. Explore the Darling National Wildlife Refuge that boasts of 6,390 acres of protected habitat. Visit anytime from December to March, as this is the best time to catch the enormous flock of migratory birds. You can try bird feeding as well.

Camping

If there is one activity that is considered the safest during a pandemic, it would be camping. In Florida, there are several campgrounds that you can explore. Make sure that you practice your necessary camping skills, such as setting up your tent, building a fire, and preparing s’mores. Where is the best place to go? Check out Everglades National Park and just let yourself and your family unwind and enjoy nature. Other areas to check out are the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park and the Apalachicola Bay Aquatic Preserve.

Wakeboarding

Another safe activity that you can do during your vacation is wakeboarding. For this one, you really don’t have to go very far, as Florida waters offer the best wakeboarding experience. You can develop your skills by investing in wakeboard towers like those by aerialwakeboarding.com. If you are looking to experience the best lakes for wakeboarding, Orlando has a ton, such as the waters of Lake Holden, Clear Lake, Lake Conway, Lake Jessamine, and Lake Pickett, just to name a few.

Kayaking

Another water activity that is perfect for the locals of Florida is kayaking. Florida’s water is an excellent choice for paddlers, since its waterways crisscross the state. What’s remarkable about kayaking in Florida is that it has different routes for each level of expertise. To enjoy kayaking for your vacation, you can explore the Gulf of Mexico via Cedar Key. If you have yet to invest in your own boat, don’t fret; the area has local guides to provide you the best adventure.

Geocaching

This is a different type of adventure that you will surely enjoy. Geocaching is a modern way to hunt for treasure by using technology. You need to find your treasure, called a cache, using a handheld GPS with the coordinates as your guide. The Florida Geocaching Association and some local clubs are promoting meetups to those who appreciate the game. If you want to join these events, remember to practice social distancing and protect yourself.

If you’ve been itching to go on a vacation but have been limited by the travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic, Florida has some of the most exciting outdoor activities that you and your family will surely enjoy.