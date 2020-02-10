Buying new appliances can be stressful as there is a range of things you have to look out for. One of the most stressful things is finding the right appliance for your budget. This is as they can get pretty expensive if you’re not careful.

Thankfully, we’ve tackled this dilemma. Below are some of the best ways to save a lot of money while on the hunt, so why don’t you read ahead?

The Holidays Are Your Best Friends

Holidays are a great time of the year as they bring about some pretty major sales. These sales are not like the regular ones you see. Instead, they offer huge discounts that will cause shoppers to impulse buy, which is effective for the time of the year.

If you’re patient, you won’t get hold of an appliance right now. Instead, you’d wait for sales like Black Friday to show up.

And when the sales do show up, you need to know where to look. Places like Amazon offer the biggest discounts, especially for electronics like appliances.

If you keep a few things in mind, you can save even more during these sales.

Does It Have A Few Dents?

When at the appliance store, the shop would want to sell you an appliance that is in impeccable condition. Although, this is what you’d generally want, if you’re looking to save money, you can get a hold of an appliance that has a few dents in it.

If you’re lucky enough, they’ll be in the showroom, marked and sold at a discount. This could be the case, but at times, the damaged appliances would be in the back. You should talk to the floor manager and ask if you could purchase the goods.

They would be relieved as he’s clearing up stock he doesn’t know what to do with.

If you’re wondering, buying the dented up appliance would save you a lot of money. At times, it could go for up 40% off the original price and as you can imagine, the more dented up it is, the bigger the discount would be.

The biggest hack of all is that you can easily remove these dents and scratches. If the refrigerator got scratched up, painting over it will help. If it got dented, a handy dent remover needs to be by your side.

Older Models

Buying appliances second hand may not be your cup of tea, especially when it comes to things like refrigerators. When we tell you to buy older models, we’re not talking about ones that have been sitting around for a while in someone else’s home. Instead, we’re talking about going to the store and buying a new version of a model that was released a few years ago.

This works great with things like ovens as from then to now, the technology in the devices hasn’t changed that much. If you were to do this, you could get a former flagship device from the brand.

That being said, finding such models can be tough. Appliance stores won’t have them right in the front. They’d be in the back of the selection, so you’ll really have to look around.

Additional Features

Appliances come with a range of additional features that will drive you wild. The unfortunate truth is that, without these bells and whistles, they would be identical to some of their cheaper counterparts. What’s more unfortunate is that these features aren’t that useful.

For example, you may want to get hold of a microwave. At the end of the day, all you need is to warm food, thaw frozen goods and maybe have a few heating options for trickier food types. However, you don’t need features like a grill. You certainly don’t need it if you already have a grill of your own!

Shipping

You may have bought your microwave online. Yes, it’s easier to have purchased, but something you didn’t keep in mind was the shipping fees of what you just bought.

You’re having something very heavy that is also electronic being sent to you. This means regular post can’t be used. Instead, something like first-class or priority mail would be used. If you didn’t’ know, this would cost you quite a bit, and would seriously dent your wallet.

Sometimes, the shipping can be as much or even more than the thing you just bought. Hence, it’s vital that you look around your online stores before you make a commitment.

At times, expensive shipping can’t be escaped so you’d have to look at sites like https://budgetreport.com/best-cheap-portable-air-conditioner/ to find cheaper products, saving your wallet from what could’ve been a heavy blow.

A tidbit to keep in mind, stores that are further away from you would have the most expensive shipping as the good needs to get you from further away.

Be Friend The Clerk

When you head to an appliance store, you’re bound to be met by a sales assistant. Although they seem helpful, they want you to buy something more expensive, getting their sales quota up.

You should befriend the sales assistant as this would make him more open. In fact, he’d help you find appliances that are the most cost-effective for your budget and if it’s a really small store, the sales assistant would be the owner.

He’ll likely hit you with a discount, helping you save money

Rent-To-Own Stores

Finally, if you don’t know what a rent-to-own store is, it’s one of the best ways you can get appliances for dirt cheap prices.

The fact is, getting an appliance, especially larger ones from rent-to-own stores are too expensive. So, people often return the goods mid-way, or at the end of their lease.

These appliances are in almost perfect condition as they were technically owned by the store, so the buyers had to take good care of them. This is great considering people don’t like buying used refrigerators as they’re often full of muck and can even smell.

The rent-to-own stores offer the returned goods for a lesser price. They obviously can’t lease it again, so you’ll get it for a huge cut compared to a regular appliance from the appliance store.