Orange CARES assistance grant applications capped today at 2,000 and the portal closed quickly this morning; tomorrow’s cap is 20,000 applications

From the Orange County Newsroom

In the past two weeks, there have been a total of 527 positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County. Half of all cases in the past 14 days have been younger residents between the ages of 25 and 40. We have tested more than 83,000 individuals in the County with a positivity rate slightly increasing to 2.9%. Statewide, the positivity rate is 5.3%

CURFEW

Effective immediately, the 10 p.m. curfew for Orange County has been lifted. It was put into place on May 31, 2020.

ORANGE CARES

Applications for grants for both small businesses and residents opened this morning on www.ocfl.net/OrangeCares.

Individual and Family Assistance Grants

The cap for 2,000 applications to submit through the application portal quickly closed this morning.

Due to the demand, individuals will be able to apply again tomorrow on Tuesday, June 9. The portal will open at 8 a.m. for up to 20,000 applications.

Please be patient with application processing as staff is working to streamline the system to process as many applications as efficiently as possible.

For program information visit, the CARES Act page online.

Small Business Grant Program

The program has had more than 4,700 Orange County business owners access the application portal.

Nearly 1,500 businesses have successfully submitted all of their documents to qualify. The

TESTING

Ventura Elementary School in the 32822 zip code is offering free COVID-19 testing through Thursday of this week. It is by online appointment only at www.ocfl.net/VenturaElementary.

Visit www.ocfl.net/coronavirus for more information.