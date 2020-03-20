down graph
Central Florida’s Unemployment Rate At 3.1%

From CareerSource Central Florida

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) region (Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties) was 3.1% in January 2020, which was higher than the state’s rate of 2.8%. This rate was 0.6 percentage points lower than the region’s rate of 3.7% during the same time frame last year. The labor force was 1,404,502 up 40,851 (+3.0) over the year. There were 42,855 unemployed residents in the region.
Unemployment Rates
Central Florida’s Lowest Unemployment Rates:
  • Orange County and Seminole County had the lowest unemployment rate (2.9%) in the CSCF region followed by Lake County (3.3%), Osceola County (3.3%), and Sumter County (4.6%).
Job Growth Trends
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA:
  • Nonagricultural was 1,340,900, an increase of 37,100 Jobs (+2.8%) Over the Year.
  • Highest Annual Job Growth*
  • Leisure and Hospitality (+9,600 Jobs)
  • Government (+1,900 Jobs)
  • Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate*
  • Information (+1.2%)
  • Second Highest Annual Job Growth*
  • Professional and Business Services (+7,200 Jobs)
  • Education and Health Services (+6,700 Jobs)
  • Financial Activities (+3,300 Jobs)
  • Mining, Lodging, and Construction (+2,900 Jobs)
  • Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+2,900 Jobs)
  • Other Services (+1,200 Jobs)
  • Information (+300 Jobs)
  • Tied for the Second Highest Annual Job Growth*
  • Manufacturing (+1,400 Jobs)
  • Third Fastest Annual Job Growth*
  • Leisure and Hospitality (+3.6%)
  • Education and Health Services (+4.2%)
The Villages MSA:
  • Nonagricultural Employment was 32,500, an increase of 900 Jobs (+2.8%) Over the Year.
*Compared to All the Metro Areas in the State
Trends in High Growth Industries (HGIs)
  • The following HGIs Grew Faster in the CSCF Region than Statewide Over the Year:
  • Education and Health Services (+4.2%)
  • Financial Activities (+3.9%)
  • Leisure and Hospitality (3.6%)
  • Professional and Business services (+3.1%)
  • Manufacturing (+2.9%)
  • Other Services (+2.7%)
  • Government (+1.5%)
  • Information (+1.2%)
Additional Information
Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research.
Next Release Scheduled for March 27, 2020

