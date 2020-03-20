Job Growth Trends Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA: Nonagricultural was 1,340,900, an increase of 37,100 Jobs (+2.8%) Over the Year.

Highest Annual Job Growth*

Leisure and Hospitality (+9,600 Jobs)

Government (+1,900 Jobs)

Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate*

Information (+1.2%)

Second Highest Annual Job Growth*

Professional and Business Services (+7,200 Jobs)

Education and Health Services (+6,700 Jobs)

Financial Activities (+3,300 Jobs)

Mining, Lodging, and Construction (+2,900 Jobs)

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+2,900 Jobs)

Other Services (+1,200 Jobs)

Information (+300 Jobs)

Tied for the Second Highest Annual Job Growth*

Manufacturing (+1,400 Jobs)

Third Fastest Annual Job Growth*

Leisure and Hospitality (+3.6%)

Education and Health Services (+4.2%) The Villages MSA: Nonagricultural Employment was 32,500, an increase of 900 Jobs (+2.8%) Over the Year. *Compared to All the Metro Areas in the State Trends in High Growth Industries (HGIs) The following HGIs Grew Faster in the CSCF Region than Statewide Over the Year:

Education and Health Services (+4.2%)

Financial Activities (+3.9%)

Leisure and Hospitality (3.6%)

Professional and Business services (+3.1%)

Manufacturing (+2.9%)

Other Services (+2.7%)

Government (+1.5%)

Information (+1.2%)