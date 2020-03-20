|
Central Florida’s Unemployment Rate At 3.1%
From CareerSource Central Florida
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) region (Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties) was 3.1% in January 2020, which was higher than the state’s rate of 2.8%. This rate was 0.6 percentage points lower than the region’s rate of 3.7% during the same time frame last year. The labor force was 1,404,502 up 40,851 (+3.0) over the year. There were 42,855 unemployed residents in the region.