During Friday’s Orange County COVID-19 update, details were shared of the Florida Restaurant Revitalization Fund that provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID. In addition, Hospitality Job Day was announced, happening this Wednesday, for those seeking a career in restaurants and hotels across Central Florida.

ASSISTANCE FOR RESTAURANT OWNERS AND HOSPITALITY EMPLOYEES

Hospitality Job Day

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is launching Hospitality Job Day. Restaurants and hotels across Orlando will be accepting applications and conducting interviews for positions across all levels.

Interested residents that are seeking to start a career in the hospitality industry may view a list of open positions by visiting frla.org/chapters/central/.

Restaurant Revitalization Fund provided by the Small Business Administration

Orange County is helping to get the word out about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The fund’s purpose is to assist restaurants that have suffered pandemic-related revenue loss. Eligible entities may find more information on SBA’s webpage.

Click APPLY HERE to start your application process on SBA’s website. The application portal closes on Friday, May 21, 2021.

This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

Who can apply

Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:

Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

Allowable use of funds

Funds may be used for specific expenses including: Business payroll costs (including sick leave)

Payments on any business mortgage obligation

Business rent payments (note: this does not include prepayment of rent)

Business debt service (both principal and interest; note: this does not include any prepayment of principal or interest)

Business utility payments

Business maintenance expenses

Construction of outdoor seating

Business supplies (including protective equipment and cleaning materials)

Business food and beverage expenses (including raw materials)

Covered supplier costs

Business operating expenses

To learn more about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, dial 1-844-279-8898, or visit www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund.