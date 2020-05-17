Two pick-up sites, available May 19 and May 20

From the Orange County Government, Florida Newsroom

More than 10,000 small businesses have already taken advantage of the distribution of more than one million face masks and 200,000 travel-size hand sanitizer bottles at drive-thru pick-up sites throughout the County.

The original distribution took place during the week of May 11, 2020 at six distribution sites. The County will distribute additional PPE kits on Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 at only two pick-up sites located at Three Points Elementary School and Orlando Technical College’s Mid-Florida campus.

The sites were selected for being on the East side and the West side of the County. Operating hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Businesses still must pre-register at www.ocfl.net/PPE.

“Due to the overwhelming positive response we received on the PPE program from our small businesses in Orange County, we are extending distribution for a limited time,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Orange County distributed more than 1.5 million face masks to small businesses this week. We want to provide additional opportunities for small businesses to pick up these essential items, which will ultimately assist them in reopening and sustaining their operations during this challenging time.”

In order for small businesses in Orange County to qualify and pick-up PPEs, they must register by completing and submitting an Interest Form at www.ocfl.net/PPE. Small businesses must have an appointment to visit one of the pick-up sites.

In order to be eligible, small businesses can be either for-profit or non-profit with majority operations located in Orange County; and must employ no more than 40 individuals, regardless of full-time or part-time status.

For more information on the two available pick-up sites and information to complete an Interest Form, visit www.ocfl.net/PPE. For more information about the PPE for Small Biz in Orange County initiative, please email EconomicRecovery@ocfl.net, or visit www.ocfl.net/EconomicRecovery.