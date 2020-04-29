From the Orange County Newsroom

The CDC confirms that nearly one million people have COVID-19 in the U.S. with a total of more than 52,000 deaths. The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County show 1,339 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in Orange County, as of Monday.

In addition, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County reports about a 70 percent recovery rate from COVID-19 within the County. In total, more than 23,600 people have been tested in Orange County with a 7.5% positive rate.

Economic Recovery

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings stressed that the goals for this week are to continue to expand testing as well as prepare the County for business re-opening.

The work of the Economic Recovery Task Force is moving forward and Orange County still remains under the Governor’s Orders for Shelter in Place. For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/EconomicRecovery.

New Testing Sites Offered in 32822 & 32824 Zip Codes

On Wednesday, April 29, Thursday, April 30 & Friday, May 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Orange County Health Services will offer FREE COVID-19 testing at the following sites:

South Orange Youth Park

11800 S. Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32824

Ventura Elementary School

4400 Woodgate Blvd.

Orlando, FL 32822

Appointments are booked online ONLY. Please do not show up at the test sites without an appointment. You do not have to have any symptoms to qualify for testing. You must be 18+.

ocfl.net/SouthOrange : to book at the South Orange site

: to book at the South Orange site ocfl.net/VenturaElementary : to book at the Ventura Elementary site.

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111.

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/coronavirus.

UCF Expands Testing to Lake Nona

On April 29, a COVID-19 drive-through testing site will open in Lake Nona through a partnership between the UCF College of Medicine, Aventus Health and Tavistock. For more information, visit UCF’s newsroom at https://med.ucf.edu/news/drive-through-testing-starts-wednesday-in-lake-nona/