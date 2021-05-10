* City of Orlando Exception: As the City of Orlando received its own emergency rental assistance funding allocation from the Federal Government, tenants whose rental properties are located within the City of Orlando’s city limits do not qualify for the County’s program and must instead apply for the City of Orlando Rental Assistance Program.

This exception only applies to rental properties located within the city limits of the City of Orlando. Rental properties located within any of Orange County’s other towns and cities shall qualify as being “located in Orange County, Florida,” for the purposes of this program.

Please note that while a rental property’s address may read “Orlando, Florida,” for mailing purposes, such rental property may still actually be located in unincorporated Orange County and therefore would meet the location requirements for this program. To be certain, please use the address locator tool below to confirm prior to submitting a program application.

Income Requirements

In order for a tenant to qualify for rental assistance under this program, the Federal Government requires that their household income does not exceed the maximum qualifying income levels shown below:

Household Size Maximum Qualifying Annual Income* 1 $42,750 2 $48,850 3 $54,950 4 $61,050 5 $65,950 6 $70,850 7 $75,750 8 $80,600



* The “Maximum Qualifying Annual Income” listed reflects 80 percent of the 2021 Annual Median Income for the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Required Tenant Documents

As part of their application, tenants will be required to provide the following:

A copy of their household’s Form 1040 Tax Return for all adult household members as filed with the IRS for 2020; OR some form of verifiable documentation evidencing every adult member of their household’s previous two months of income (wage statements, paycheck stubs, unemployment statements, social security statements, etc.).

Their fully-executed lease with the landlord, with such lease showing they are the named primary tenant responsible (in whole or in part) for making rental payments to the landlord for the residential property in question.

Their Social Security Number.

A copy of any late notice or eviction notice they received from the landlord.

A valid, government-issued photo identification for each adult member of the household.

Documented proof of a direct COVID-19 impact that involuntarily led to a COVID-19-related loss of income for the tenant or an adult household member, as well as any additional documents requested by the County to determine or confirm eligibility.

Landlord Eligibility

To be eligible to receive payment pursuant to this program, landlords must meet the following criteria:

They must have eligible tenants (see “Tenant Eligibility” section above).

They must agree to: Waive all late fees, penalties and interest related to the tenant’s past-due rent; AND Accept payment made pursuant to this program as full and complete payment by the tenant for all past-due rent and associated fees accrued and owed.

They must agree to, upon acceptance of the program payment: Release the tenant from any obligation to pay any rent accrued and owed that exceeds the amount of the program payment; AND Withdraw any eviction and collections actions that they, or one of their agents or associates, filed against the tenant for failure to pay rent and associated fees owed. They must agree to comply with the terms and conditions of this program, including the submission of any documentation requested by the County to confirm and verify the program application.



Required Landlord Documents

As part of their application, landlords will be required to provide the following: