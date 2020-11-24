From the Orange County Newsroom

The Orange County news conference on Monday, November 22, revealed a rising COVID positivity percentage in the last two weeks, and updated assistance programs from grants to training, free PPE to Eviction Diversion deadlines.

INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILIES GRANTS REOPENS TOMORROW

The application portal for residents to apply for $1,000 grants will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8 a.m., with a capacity of 15,000 users. Once in the portal, residents will have adequate time to complete their application.

The program now allows other adult members of the same household to apply for financial assistance. That means, new applicants who reside at the same household address as a previously approved applicant can now also apply for the $1,000 grant program — whether you are a roommate or another adult family member living at the same address.

It is important to note that you:

Must meet eligibility criteria and provide all required documents for the program

Are not eligible if you already received the CARES Act for Individual and Families $1,000 grant

For a list of required documents, eligibility criteria and frequently asked questions, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCares.

PPE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Orange County Government is standing ready once again to give away free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to small businesses located in Orange County to help them adhere to CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway will take place December 1 through December 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the following locations:

Downey Park – 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

Cypress Grove Park – 290 Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL 32839

West Orange Park – 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orange County small businesses are required to pre-register at ocfl.net/PPE before visiting a pick up location. Small businesses must have fewer than 40 employees.

RAPID TESTING

Orange County Health Services is seeing an influx of testing before the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents are asked to be patient as wait times may be more than 60 minutes at Barnett Park, as well as the state-run testing site located at the Orange County Convention Center.

Both testing sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and reopen Friday, November 26, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map for more details.

EVICTION DIVERSION

Orange County’s Eviction Diversion Program provides relief to tenants in imminent danger of eviction who have experienced a loss or reduction of income due to the pandemic. Since August, the program has helped 1,960 families stay in their homes, which equates to more than $5.8 million.

The program will close to new applicants on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. It is important to note, residents and landlords with applications that have pending items will have until Thursday, December 24, 2020, to submit any outstanding documents.

Visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion for a full list of eligibility criteria and required documents.

SHORT-TERM TRAINING

Orange County Government is partnering with CareerSource Central Florida and Valencia College to offer a variety of short-term, vocational training courses at the Orange County Convention Center, beginning next week, Monday, November 30, 2020. Residents can apply for tuition assistance through CareerSource Central Florida’s “Help is Here” grant program.

To qualify, individuals must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Orange County and able to verify that they have lost their job or suffered reduced wages because of COVID-19.

For more information, visit CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com/HelpIsHere.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Residents are urged to continue to follow CDC guidelines and practice good hand hygiene during the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.

Visit the CDC’s website for recommendations on how to keep yourself, and your family, safe while celebrating Thanksgiving.