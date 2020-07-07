From the Office of the Orange County Clerk of Courts

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell invites you to attend a special virtual edition of their Legal Matters Forum Series – Evictions Process in a COVID-19 Environment.

This educational forum will help inform the community about the evictions process during this difficult time where tenants and landlords are trying to make ends meet during COVID-19. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions through the Q & A feature towards the end of their presentation.

The forum will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Hear critical information from their Self-Help Center and Family Manager Roberta Walton, a Legal Perspective by Attorney Jay Mobley from the Legal Aid Society of the Orange County Bar Association, and the Judiciary evictions process with a perspective from the bench and more.

Legal Matters was created as a service to make legal information more easily accessible to the public. “These forums are one of the best ways to give our citizens more access to justice, and I know evictions is such a critical topic right now,” said Clerk Russell.

WHAT: Legal Matters Forum series- Evictions Process in a Virtual Environment

WHEN: Thursday, June 23 , 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

TO REGISTER / QUESTIONS: www.myorangeclerk.com.