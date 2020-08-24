Creative videos were made by six OCPS teachers, used for summer enrichment, and will continue throughout the school year, with new, accessible videos uploaded monthly

From the OCPS Newsroom

Well known for its educational programs, PBS’ local affiliate, WUCF, and OCPS teamed up to provide engaging lessons for kindergarten through second grade students.

“We are excited about this opportunity to provide meaningful instruction to students over the summer and throughout the year. Utilizing our talented teachers to present the standards-aligned content guarantees the rigor required for student mastery and it offers parents a valuable resource to assist with their child’s learning,” Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said.

From superhero math solvers to exploring the world through books, six elementary teachers created instructional videos that entertained and taught state math and language arts standards. The videos complemented the workbook materials all OCPS students in K-2 received for summer enrichment.

“For students to learn effectively they need to experience learning. I want students to see learning as an exciting opportunity to grow rather than a ‘sit and get’ experience. By making learning relevant and exciting, students feel more invested, excited and empowered to accomplish any task put in front of them,” Sally Shah, first grade video creator, said. “My goal was also for kids to see that math is everywhere and that they can use their creativity and imagination for any subject. Most importantly, I thought back to when I was a kid. My most memorable learning moments were curled up on the couch watching Bill Nye, Blues Clues and Kratts Creatures. I remember the feeling of being actively involved in the real world lessons being taught. I wanted to create that same experience for my first-grade audience as much as I could.”

The WUCF programming content will consist of a wide variety of educational materials including, but not limited to, at-home learning instruction, school and district events, and superintendent and district leadership news conferences.

“WUCF is proud to partner with Orange County Public Schools to support families as an extension of the classroom,” said Dr. Phil Hoffman, WUCF executive director. “Schools, teachers and students are facing unique challenges, and WUCF is happy to help play a critical role in bringing a learning environment into the homes of our Central Florida families.”

Parents can view the content on channel 24.5 (here are instructions to access the channel) or on the Curriculum and Digital Learning YouTube page.

The collaboration began June 4 and continues through the school year. New videos will be uploaded monthly.

Special thanks to these elementary school teachers for creating the engaging lessons:

Sally Shah – Maxey ES, first grade video

Bryan Burckle – Bay Lake ES, kindergarten video

Elizabeth Bailey – West Creek ES, first grade video

Brittany Middlebrook – Palmetto ES, second grade video

Ashli Hickman – Pine Hills ES, second grade video

Mireyshka Nieves – Shingle Creek ES, kindergarten video