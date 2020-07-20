OCPS Summer Food Program

Due to financial and social impact of COVID-19, Orange County doubles meal distribution, adds new safety precautions; see all Apopka locations

From Orange County Public Schools

In response to the ongoing financial and social impact of COVID-19 in Central Florida, Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) is expanding its Summer Meals program to increase access to fresh, balanced meals for students while schools are closed.

Through the Summer Meals program, students and parents can exchange USDA-issued waivers for prepared breakfasts and lunches at select schools, libraries and community centers in Orange County. To keep pace with rising need for food assistance, OCPS has doubled its distribution compared to 2019. As of June, the program had distributed more than one million meals!

“For every person at OCPS, the well-being and safety of our students is paramount,” says Lora Gilbert, Sr. Director, Food & Nutrition Services. “We’re committed to keeping kids healthy, not only by ensuring they can access fresh produce and nutritious meals throughout the summer, but also by doing our part to help curb the spread of COVID-19.”

OCPS Nutrition

Meals are prepared off-site and delivered to distribution locations to reduce contact between staff. Using drive-through lanes, students and parents can pick up multiple packaged meals to be reheated and enjoyed at home.

Distribution sites are open Monday through Thursday. On Thursday, students can also pick up additional meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To find a location near you, visit www.OCPS.net

APOPKA pick-up locations

Apopka Memorial Middle School – 425 N Park Ave, Apopka, 32712; (407) 884-2208

Lovell Elementary – 815 Roger Williams Rd, Apopka, 32703; (407) 884-2235
Wekiva High School – 2501 Hiawassee Rd, Apopka, 32703; (407) 297-4900

Wheatley Elementary – 1475 Marvin C. Zanders Ave, Apopka, 32703; (407) 884-2250

Wolf Lake Elementary – 1771 W Ponkan Rd, Apopka, 32712; (407) 464-3342

NOTE: For children and teenagers who are not registered or eligible for OCPS Summer Meals, the Summer BreakSpot program provides free, balanced Grab-and-Go meals and snacks to anyone under the age of 18. To find a Summer BreakSpot near you, visit https://summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com/.

APOPKA Summer BreakSpot locations

Apopka High School – 555 Martin St., Apopka 32712                                      CONTACT: Judith McBryde (407) 905-5500

Breakfast: Monday – Thursday, 9am – 10am; through 7/30/2020                                    Lunch: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 11am; through 7/30/2020

Apopka Middle School: 425 N. Park Ave, Apopka 32712                                        CONTACT: Anjanie Juman (407) 860-0930

Breakfast: Monday – Thursday, 9am – 10am; through 7/30/2020

Lunch: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 11am; through 7/30/2020

City of Apopka Recreation – Fran Carlton Center – 11 N. Forest Ave., Apopka 32703; CONTACT: Carolyn Ray (407) 703-1642

Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 8am – 9am; through – 8/7/2020

Lunch: Monday – Friday, 11:30am – 12:30pm; through – 8/7/2020

Lovell Elementary School – 815 Roger Williams Rd., Apopka 32703                  CONTACT: Dahila Rawlins

Breakfast: Monday – Thursday, 9am – 10am; through 7/30/2020                              Lunch: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 12pm; through 7/30/2020

North Orange Branch Library – 1211 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka 32703                CONTACT: Cathy Belcher (407) 835-7323

Breakfast: Monday – Friday, 12:45pm – 1:45pm; through 7/30/2020                          Lunch: Monday – Friday, 12:45pm – 1:45pm; through 7/31/2020

Rock Spring & Palm Isle – 39 W Tanglewood Dr., Apopka 32712                            CONTACT: Dierdre Slavens (407) 914-4686

Breakfast: Monday, 9:30am – 10:30am; through 7/31/2020

Lunch: Monday, 9:30am – 10:30am; through 7/31/2020

Spring Lake Elementary School – 3607 Damon Rd., Apopka 32703                      CONTACT: Dieurina Civil (407) 877-5047

Breakfast: Monday – Thursday, 7:30am – 8:30am; through 7/23/2020                                Lunch: Monday – Thursday, 10:30am – 11:30am; through 7/23/2020
Taylor Apartments – 131 E. 15th St., Apopka 32703                                                CONTACT: Ana Cruz (407) 929-3780

Breakfast: Mondays, 10am – 1pm; through – 8/7/2020                                                    Lunch: Mondays, 10am – 1pm; through – 8/7/2020

Wekiva High School – 2501 N. Hiawassee Rd., Apopka 32703                                CONTACT: Gloria Garcia (407) 327-4900
Breakfast: Monday – Thursday, 7:30am – 8:30am; through 7/23/2020                              Lunch: Monday – Thursday, 10:30am – 11:30am, through 7/23/2020

Wheatley Elementary School – 800 N. Wells St., Apopka 32712                            CONTACT: Rachelle Turner (407) 884-2250

Breakfast: Monday – Thursday, 7:30am – 10am; through 7/30/2020                          Lunch: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 12pm; through 7/30/2020

Please check back to Summer BreakSpot as sites are being added to the map twice daily at 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Please note that not all sites are open daily or provide every meal service. Review site details prior to visiting, and contact the site directly if you have questions about hours or meals.

 

