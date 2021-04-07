From The Hustle

Notarizing paper mortgage documents sucks. [But there’s hope, and a funding alert.]

Last week, Notarize, a company that digitzes the process, closed a $130m round of funding. CEO Pat Kinsel sat down with Protocol to talk about Notarize’s rise and evolution as the “last-mile solution for legal infrastructure.”

A lofty claim, but Notarize sails are full. The company:

Has raised $213m in total funding

in total funding Is used by Fortune 100s in all 50 states

Has seen its revenue grow 6x in the last 12 months

in the last 12 months Has seen an 800% increase in processed transactions

Before 2017, notarizing a document online was a legal pipe dream

Notarization deters fraud by bringing in a 3rd-party to verify identities and signatures on documents.

After a year of lobbying state governments, Notarize facilitated the first “e-closing” in 2017 and collectively melted mortgage companies’ brains.

Today, the Notarize team is supporting a federal bill that would set a minimum standard for online notaries in all 50 states.

A stripe for documents?

Kinsel sees Notarize as the document plug-in for end-to-end transactions, allowing businesses and individuals to easily incorporate notarizations and signing into their workflow.

But competitors like DocuSign are close behind.

DocuSign announced its own online notary service just a few weeks ago, putting the company’s $38m acquisition of Texas-based Liveoak Technologies to work.

It’s a move Kinsel takes credit for forcing.