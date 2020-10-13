Unemployment rates rose the most for people under the age of 24 (up to 23.2%).2 For those in the 25 to 34 age range, unemployment was 13.4%. In other words, a lot of recent grads and degree-holders need to find work, and it’s easier if you know which states are better for the workforce during the pandemic, as well as which states are looking forward to the future.

To help start your new career during a pandemic, we’ve mapped out the best (and worst) places for new graduates (or those looking to change jobs) to work.