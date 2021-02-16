From the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Valentine’s Day may have just passed, but spoiling a loved one or significant other is always a great idea. No matter when you plan your next romantic encounter, maybe with plans to enjoy chocolate covered strawberries or cozying up to watch a romantic comedy, you may not stop to consider the one thing that makes some of our favorite romantic moments possible – natural gas.

This year, Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) welcomes the hopeful romantics to make the switch to natural gas and celebrate all that it has to offer. On paper, natural gas and natural gas appliances may not seem like the most romantic move, but the savings alone will add a few more tricks to your playbook.

A delicious home-cooked meal, for example, is a great place to start. Many couples traditionally cook a meal for one another on Valentine’s Day and other special occasions, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely that even more will choose to stay in versus going out this year. Bonus: research proves that 81% of people who are married or in a relationship are impressed when their partner cooks them a meal. By choosing natural gas, you can elevate your cooking game and impress that special someone. After all, there’s a reason why natural gas appliances are the preferred kitchen tools for restaurants and commercial kitchens nationwide.

More of a learner than a lover? No problem. In celebration of National Inventors’ Day on February 11, this month is also a great opportunity to learn about the history of natural gas and how far it has come. According to the American Public Gas Association (APGA), natural gas was first discovered in America as early as 1626, when French explorers discovered natives igniting gasses that were seeping into and around Lake Erie.

Almost two centuries later, William Hart, regarded as the “father of natural gas” in America, dug the first successful natural gas well in New York and, eventually, Fredonia Gas Light Company was formed, becoming the first American natural gas distribution company.

Today, natural gas is a key component in our world’s energy supply, and over six million homes and businesses nationwide use natural gas through a public utility. In addition, natural gas is the cleanest burning fossil fuel and is playing an increasing role in helping to attain national goals of a cleaner environment, energy security and a more competitive economy.

Whether on National Inventors’ Day or Valentine’s Day, every day the LANGD team is committed to educating consumers in its service area about natural gas and all the benefits it has to offer. Natural gas generates 33% of the electricity in the U.S. and, per the EIA (Environmental Information Administration), Florida is the second largest producer of electricity and, natural gas fuels 74% of Florida’s electricity generation. If you’re interested in learning more about the history of this well-balanced energy solution, please visit the APGA’s website.

Ready to cozy up with all the comforts natural gas has to offer? For more information on natural gas service for your home, business, or vehicle, please contact the District Marketing Team at (407) 656-2734 x 307, marketing@langd.org, or visit www.langd.org.