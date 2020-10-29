By CareerSource Central Florida

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) will host a special virtual hiring event dedicated to Central Florida veterans. “Paychecks for Patriots” connects members of Florida’s military and veteran community with career opportunities across various industries. Participating companies include AutoNation, Florida Department of Education, Fifth Third Bank and more.

Residents of Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Lake and Sumter countries are eligible to register for CSCF’s virtual job fairs.

This free virtual hiring event matches veterans with employers who value the skills, knowledge and attributes veterans attain during military service. During this event, veterans will connect and network with hiring companies to gain meaningful employment and learn about education, training and scholarships available.

REGISTRATION

This Veterans-only job fair will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is now open at www.careersourcecentralflorida.com/HireVeterans.

CSCF offers priority of service to eligible veterans to receive services such professional transition, training and job placement in all CareerSource Central Florida programs.

Orange County residents may be eligible for CSCF’s “Help is Here” program, a $7 million grant in CARES Act monies from Orange County Government that aims to provide workforce re-entry and meaningful careers to Orange County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the “Help is Here” program and how to register, visit www.careersourcentralflorida.com/HelpisHere.

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded with an annual operating budget of $30.5 million. CSCF provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. Services include screening and hiring talent; employee training and education; paid internships and no cost skills training and education programs. In fiscal year 2019-2020, CSCF served nearly 80,000 career seekers and 4,000 businesses. It helped advance skills for more than 1,800 career seekers and placed more than 6,300 individuals in jobs across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter Counties. For more information, visit www.CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.