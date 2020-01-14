Cooling geopolitical stress alleviates upward pressure on Florida’s pump prices

From AAA

Pump prices are retreating after logging the most expensive start to a new year since 2014. Florida gas prices reached an average price of nearly $2.53 per gallon last Tuesday, but have since declined a total of 4 cents.

Rising crude prices dragged gas prices higher in recent weeks. However, oil prices quickly sank as tensions between the US and Iran began to ease. Last week, the price for a barrel of WTI crude dropped nearly $5; going from $64/b on Monday to $59/b on Friday.

“Drivers normally see some of the lowest gas prices of the year in January, but prices have remained elevated compared to recent months, due to the rising price of crude,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Cooling geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran has alleviated some of the upward pressure on gasoline, and now drivers are beginning to see lower prices at the pump. The state average could dip another few pennies this week. Seasonal factors like low gasoline demand and growing supplies should allow gas prices to slip even lower this month. However, seasonal factors will be at play again in the spring. Gas prices are forecast to bounce 20-30 cents higher in the coming months as refineries conduct maintenance and switch to summer gasoline.”

The current state average price of $2.49 per gallon is:

4 cents less than a week ago

36 cents more than this time last year

31 cents less than the 2019 high of $2.80

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.61), Port St. Lucie ($2.54), Gainesville ($2.54)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.61), Port St. Lucie ($2.54), Gainesville ($2.54) Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.42), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.44), Jacksonville ($2.44)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)