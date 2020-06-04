From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom

The County updated COVID-19 stats at yesterday’s news conference, with reports that they have tested nearly 75,000 individuals with a positivity rate remaining at 2.8 percent. Statewide, the COVID-19 positivity rate remains at 5.4 percent.

MLK INITIATIVE AND UPCOMING COMMUNITY FORUM

In the spirit of bringing the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to unincorporated areas of Orange County and surrounding communities, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings created the first Orange County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Initiative in November 2019. Dr. King’s lifelong commitment to civil rights, nonviolence, and justice for all remains promising in today’s society. Through inclusiveness and collaboration, this initiative will commemorate his work and legacy for years to come.

Mayor Demings’ MLK Initiative will host a virtual town hall on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The town hall is titled, “Candid Conversations with Our Community.”

The forum is for local leaders to engage the community regarding the recent occurrences – both national and local – surrounding the death of George Floyd and police-related issues. The discussion will seek solutions to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. For more information, visit ocfl.net/MLK.

CURFEW

As demonstrations continue, the City of Orlando’s Police Department is committed to protecting all residents and demonstrators. To do so, the City of Orlando has enacted a new curfew for downtown Orlando that took effect last night at 8pm. For the rest of the City of Orlando and Orange County, the curfew remains at 10 p.m.

PPE FOR BUSINESES EXTENDED TO JUNE 5

With the exception of three South Florida counties, the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced plans for the Phase 2 re-opening of Florida on Friday, June 5, 2020.

With the expanded re-opening, Orange County Government is extending its PPE distribution for small businesses for one more day.

There are 1,000 spots open for Orange County small businesses to pick up free, reusable cloth masks and hand sanitizer at Barnett Park on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Make an online appointment at www.ocfl.net/PPE.

TOURIST DEVELOPMENT TAX NUMBERS

Comptroller Phil Diamond announced the Tourist Development Tax (TDT) numbers for April 2020. During that month, $765,900 in TDT dollars were collected. This represents the smallest amount of TDT collected in one month and a 97 percent decrease compared to April 2019.

Many hotels and tourist destinations were closed for April 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.

CONVENTION CENTER

Today the Orange County Convention Center presented its re-opening plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

The plan has a three-pronged strategy to safeguard clients, attendees and employees. The Convention Center will follow CDC recommendations, as well as the best-available data, science and research once it reopens. Visit occc.net for more information.

TESTING SITES

The City of Orlando is offering COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Nona Middle School.

There is no symptom criteria for testing. However, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years or older and show a valid Orlando or Orange County ID.

Orlando and Orange County residents can make an appointment by visiting orlando.gov/covid19testing. For more options on testing, visit ocfl.net/covid19.