Applications open for Orange CARES Act funds for small businesses starting June 8

From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom

Key Takeaways: Orange County News Conference 6/1/2020

In the past two weeks, Orange County has had a total of 375 positive COVID-19 cases in residents with a 2.8% positivity rate and an overall 87% recovery rate. Forty-one Orange County residents have died of COVID-19. Of those deaths, 71% had hypertension, 53% had diabetes and 32% were current or former smokers.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings goals for the week are:

Prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Continue to offer free testing and face masks and hand sanitizer to residents and small businesses.

Help residents and businesses fully understand the qualifications and paperwork necessary to get Orange CARES Act funding.

CURFEW

Orange County, in cooperation with municipalities, has issued an Executive Order that went into effect on May 31, 2020. The purpose of the order is to keep residents safe and decrease the potential spread of COVID-19 due to recent large gatherings. As a community, we want to make sure that those who are peacefully protesting are safe. A copy of the Executive Order is available at www.ocfl.net/Coronavirus. The curfew is in effect until further notice.

ORANGE CARES

Orange County Government has received $243.2 million in federal CARES Act funding. The County’s Small Business Grant Program will distribute $72.9 million of that money to 6,500 small businesses ($10,000 per business) to help them overcome the temporary loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

In addition, $72.9 million of those funds are earmarked to help residents and social service organizations. Approximately $36.5 million have been allocated for Orange County’s Individual and Family Assistance Program, which will provide a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19. Funds for this program will assist people to bridge financial gaps for overdue rent, mortgage, medical or an eligible utility expense. Another $36.5 million have been allocated for expand funding for social service organizations.

Information is now available online for small businesses and for residents at ocfl.net/OrangeCares. The applications will open June 8, 2020.

Orange County Campgrounds

On June 5, Orange County Parks and Recreation will open campgrounds. For a list of parks, visit ocfl.net/Parks.

Orange County Utilities

Orange County Utilities reminds businesses that have been closed for an extended period of time due to COVID-19 to take appropriate steps to eliminate water system issues that can potentially occur during a shutdown. The CDC offers guidelines for businesses to follow before they reopen. Best practices for individual businesses vary and they should follow their specific water management plan and protocols.

Orange County Clerk’s Office

The Orange County Clerk’s Office has expanded limited access to more Clerk services. In order to limit capacity in lobbies, appointments can be scheduled for the following services and locations:

Marriage License & Ceremonies – Downtown Courthouse, Winter Park, Apopka, Ocoee

– Downtown Courthouse, Winter Park, Apopka, Ocoee Passport Applications – Downtown Courthouse, Winter Park, Apopka, Ocoee

Downtown Courthouse, Winter Park, Apopka, Ocoee Self-Help Center Virtual Attorney Appointments – Downtown Courthouse

For more information or to make payments, view and order court records, file cases, order packets and forms, and make appointments at www.myorangeclerk.com.