According to the FL-DOH in Orange County, about 50% of those who are admitted to an ICU because of COVID-19 will die from the virus; convalescent plasma is badly needed – hospital orders have increased 500% says OneBlood

From the Orange County Newsroom

COVID-19 NUMBERS

According to Orange County, in the past two weeks there have been:

9,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases

12.5% average positivity rate

There have been 102 Orange County resident deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of deaths nearly doubled in the last two weeks. There was an increase of 1,393 positive cases in the County. There is currently a 66% recovery rate. In addition, according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, about 50% of those who are admitted to an ICU because of COVID-19 will die from the virus.

It is of paramount importance that all residents and businesses follow the Face Covering Executive Order. For questions, visit www.ocfl.net/MaskFAQs.

Orange County Mayor Demings announced County “strike teams” that will visit businesses without notifications to look into compliance with CDC guidelines and the Orange County Mask Executive Order.

CONVALESCENT PLASMA NEEDED

OneBlood is in urgent need of “convalescent plasma” – hospital orders for it have increased by 500%. Convalescent plasma comes from people who have recovered from COVID-19 and who have developed antibodies. For more information, visit www.OneBlood.org. You can learn more and fill out a pre-registration form and the OneBlood team will schedule your appointment. Appointments are required.

TESTING

Orange County Health Services free COVID testing continues at Barnett Park until Friday. The team will also be at the site next week Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online appointments are now open for next week.

In addition, the City of Orlando will offer a free mobile testing site at Camping World Stadium Wednesday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For testing information for this site and others, visit ocfl.net/Covid19

C.A.R.E.S. FOR RESIDENTS

The total applications processed for CARES for Residents is 38,180. Orange County has a total 23,600 approvals with 86 percent of all applications approved so far. Most of the denials pertain with inadequate documentation regarding loss of income due to COVID.

For online applications submitted on June 15, all residents should hear back from the team for those applications no later than Monday, July 20. If you are a resident awaiting an email update, Orange County asks for your patience, knowing that many applications have been approved, but the team is working to contact everyone.

So far, the total of money processed by the Comptroller’s Office through Orange CARES for Residents program is $9,492,000.

UPCOMING ECONOMIC TASK FORCE MEETINGS

Business Compliance & Consumer Confidence Working Group: Monday, July 20 at 10: 30 a.m.

Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force group meeting: Tuesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Watch on Orange County Government’s social media streams or directly on Orange TV at www.ocfl.net/OrangeTV. Visit www.ocfl.net/EconomicRecovery for more information.