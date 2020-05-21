From the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) has once again been recognized nationally for phenomenal growth, service and dedication to the communities it serves, this time earning its highest-ever distinction. For the first time in company history, LANGD was awarded the American Public Gas Association (APGA) Gold System Overall Achievement Recognition (SOAR) Award.

The SOAR award program honors natural gas distribution utilities that demonstrate commitment to excellence in areas of system integrity, system improvement, employee safety and workforce development. LANGD was awarded the Silver SOAR Award the last three years before climbing its way to the top in 2020, receiving across-the-board judging marks to receive the APGA’s highest honor for natural gas utilities

“Our team was thrilled to receive the Silver SOAR Award the last three years, but earning the Gold SOAR distinction for our commitment to excellence is truly a crowning achievement in our institution’s history,” said Samuel Davis Jr., LANGD General Manager and CEO. “This honor is the result of hard work and dedication over the last 60 years, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team, who has earned this every step of the way.”

The receipt of this honor comes on the heels of LANGD’s 60th anniversary and another banner year for the organization, with continued regional growth and new opportunities for heightened national advocacy. In 2019, Davis assumed the role of Chairman of the APGA Board of Directors, following his service as First Vice Chair the previous year. As Chairman, Davis acts as the leading ambassador for APGA and is also in an excellent position to advocate for LANGD and over 700 other natural gas utilities across the nation. Davis is supported in his efforts by several other members of LANGD’s leadership team.

About Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District provides clean, efficient and economical natural gas service to more than 24,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Orange and Lake counties. For several consecutive years, the District has been honored with the SOAR Award by the American Public Gas Association for excellence in operations.